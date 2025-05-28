Priyanka Chopra Jonas cradles daughter Malti as they gaze at the clouds

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a heartwarming moment with her daughter Malti, as the adorable duo gazed at the clouds in a tender mother-daughter bonding moment.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories, where she shared the beautiful moment with Malti on Instagram Stories. In the image, the two are seen enjoying being together and peacefully gazing up at the clouds. The actress is seen cradling Malti as they look up at a greyish sky filled with clouds.

The actress was earlier in Sicily, Italy and shared some glamorous titbits from the picturesque locale.

It was in 2018 when Priyanka got married to American popstar Nick Jonas in Rajasthan in a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. The two welcomed Malti in 2022 via surrogacy.

On the professional front, Priyanka is all set to star in “Heads Of State,” her upcoming project directed by Ilya Naishuller. In this action-packed film, Priyanka plays Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent who joins forces with John Cena and Idris Elba’s characters to navigate a high-stakes situation after their diplomatic mission is disrupted.

The film is scheduled to debut on Prime Video on July 2.

She will also portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in “The Bluff”, which is a swashbuckler drama film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, with Flowers also directing. The film stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century, the film features Priyanka as a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her.

Additionally, Priyanka is set to return for the second season of the web series “Citadel.” The spy action series was released in 2023. It stars Richard Madden and Priyanka as Citadel agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh, respectively.

Kane discovers a new organization, Manticore, led by Dahlia, leading to a bad accident. Eight years later, he is living quietly as Kyle Conroy, with his memory wiped, until an old colleague needs his help.

