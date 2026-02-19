Priyanka Chopra gives Indian saree a modern twist, pays tribute to ‘growing global scope of Indian fashion’

Mumbai Feb 19 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra has slayed yet again by giving the traditional saree a striking modern twist while also paying tribute to the ‘globally growing influence of Indian fashion’.

The actress recently shared pictures of her look on her social media account, wherein se was all set for the premiere of her movie The Bluff.

PeeCee turned heads in a vibrant yellow draped ensemble that blended heritage with high fashion, and gave the Indian saree a modern twist, further making a powerful statement about India’s evolving couture identity on an international stage.

The series of pictures highlights the dramatic trail of Chopra's bright yellow outfit flowing gracefully across the carpet. The soft drape is seen wrapping around her hour glass figure like a contemporary saree, and also flaunts a thigh-high slit.

Sharing the images, Priyanka wrote, “Wearing this is an ode to Ercell Bodden, my character in The Bluff. In the opening of the film she appears with a dupatta over her head, a subtle but meaningful marker of identity and strength.”

She added, “I love a saree. And when I saw this piece walk down the couture runway last month, it felt like a saree with a modern twist. We immediately called Gaurav and asked him to hold it for me.”

“There’s a quiet power in its simplicity. The precision of the tailoring, the way it drapes and moves, felt both rooted and forward looking, and the bright yellow is so synonymous with the colorful palette of India. To me, this piece is a testament to the growing global scope of Indian fashion and how beautifully our heritage continues to evolve,” she concluded.

Talking about The Bluff, Priyanka has been receiving great reviews for the trailer itself.

In the trailer that was released in January this year, Priyanka was seen as a wounded yet resilient woman who battles all odds to protect her child, braving injuries and danger with grit and gumption.

The actress delivers a commanding performance, pulling off intense fight and action sequences that are both gripping and powerful.

Talking about The Bluff, it is set in the late 1800s, and shares the journey of Ercell Bodden (Played by Priyanka Chopra), a former pirate known by the name of “Bloody Mary.”

As she successfully builds a different life for herself after fleeing her ruthless crew, predominantly taking the role of a mother living in the Cayman Islands, her past returns to haunt her.

Her former crew tracks her down, forcing her to face the violent world she was once a part of.

Backed by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO Studios in association with Amazon MGM Studios, "The Bluff" also stars Temuera Morrison as Quartermaster Lee, Captain Connor’s gold-hungry consigliere, along with Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Zach Morris, David Field, and Vedanten Naidoo in crucial roles.

