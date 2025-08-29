August 29, 2025 10:31 PM हिंदी

Priyanka Chopra feels honored & delighted as ‘The Cycle Of Love’ is set to premiere at Telluride

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is feeling both honored and delighted as her production venture "The Cycle Of Love" is set to premiere at the Telluride Film Festival.

Elated by the film's premiere at the prestigious film festival, PeeCee wrote on her X (Earlier known as Twitter) timeline: "The Cycle of Love, directed by Academy Award® winner Orlando von Einsiedel, is a remarkable story of resilience and devotion, inspired by PK Mahanandia’s extraordinary journey cycling across continents for love."

"At @PurplePebblePic, our purpose has always been to champion unique narratives, intimate yet universal stories that deserve to be seen and celebrated on a larger stage," she added.

"We are so delighted to see this beautiful film make its debut at the prestigious Telluride Film Festival. Honored to be part of bringing this epic love story to the world," the diva concluded.

Oscar winner Orlando von Einsiedel also used social media to spill his excitement, saying: "It’s a true honour to have the World Premiere of THE CYCLE OF LOVE at the Telluride Film Festival. This film has involved a lot of passion, and some tears, and is really special to me. It’s a story that follows the extraordinary journey of street artist PK Mahanandia who risked everything to cycle from Delhi to Sweden for love."

"It’s a film about destiny, the kindness of strangers and the enduring power of hope. Everyone deserves love, and PK’s story epitomises this in the most profound way. I’m deeply grateful to everyone who appears in the film and who entrusted us to share their stories, and fiercely proud of our incredibly talented teams - from India, Sweden, the US and the UK - who worked on and supported the film. I cannot wait to share this joyous story with audiences around the world soon," the director concluded.

