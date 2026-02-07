Priyanka Chopra celebrates brother Siddharth, Neelam Upadhyaya’s first wedding anniversary

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Global star Priyanka Chopra has marked a special milestone as her brother Siddharth Chopra and sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya completed one year of marriage.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a video featuring unseen moments from Siddharth’s wedding. She also gave out a heartfelt message, expressing her love for the couple and wished them a lifetime of togetherness.

“Cannot believe its been a year. Love you both so much. Here’s wishing you the best life together forever.. happy one year anniversary #SidNee @neelamupadhyaya @siddharthchopra89,” Priyanka wrote as the caption.

Talking about her film work, Priyanka will be seen in an upcoming movie starring South star Mahesh Babu, helmed by SS Rajamouli.

Priyanka, who has been feted with two National Film Awards and a Padma Shri, has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise "Krrish 4", marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director.

The 42-year-old actress, who is the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, “The Bluff”.

She was last seen in “Heads Of State” directed by Ilya Naishuller. It stars Idris Elba and John Cena as the UK Prime Minister and US President, respectively.

Recently, her husband Nick Jonas talked about their daughter Malti, who needed to be resuscitated shortly after she was born.

He said on the On Purpose podcast: "She came to the world under, sort of, very intense circumstances. We were expecting her to arrive in April of the year she was born, and we get a call that it’s going to be sooner."

He recalled his daughter looking "purple" shortly after she was born, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Nick said: "We basically, you know, went into action and she was born via surrogate. We got to the hospital, and she came out. She was 1 pound, 11 ounces and purple basically."

Malti ultimately spent nearly 100 days in a neonatal intensive care unit, and Nick said that the situation felt perilous at one point in time.

He shared: "These angels at the NICU, kind of, resuscitated her in that moment and got her taken care of really quickly and intubated (her) and everything else. Because it was COVID times, my wife and I would basically do 12-hour shifts at the hospital for three and a half months. I could still, sort of, smell it."

