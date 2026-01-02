Priyanka Chaturvedi seeks urgent govt attention on AI apps on X sexualising women

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday urged the government to pay urgent attention to the rising incidents of AI apps, especially on Elon Musk-led social media platform X, sexualising women.

In a letter to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, she asked for “guardrails” to be implemented on AI chatbots like Grok to make social media platforms “a safe space for women”. She also urged better education of men, from an early age, to not become sick perverts.

“Have sought urgent attention and intervention of the IT Minister to take the issue of increasing incidents of AI apps being prompted to sexualise and undress women by unauthorised use of their images on social media,” Chaturvedi shared in a post on social media platform X.

“There have to be guardrails put in place by features such as Grok that do not violate women’s dignity; big tech firms need to take the onus. And I wish men indulging in such behaviour were educated better at their homes & schools so as to not become such sick perverts in their adulthood,” she added.

In the letter posted on X, the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP called out on an emerging trend on social media, especially on X, where men with fake accounts are misusing the AI Grok feature to post women's photos and pushing out prompts to Grok to minimise their clothing and sexualise them.

“It is not just limited to sharing photos through fake accounts but are also targeting women who post their own photos,” she said.

Calling it “unacceptable and gross misuse of an AI function," Chaturvedi also lashed out at Grok for "enabling this behaviour by adhering to such requests".

Chaturvedi called it "breach of women's right to privacy" as well as a "criminal" act. She stated that similar incidents are “going absolutely unchecked” on other platforms.

“I write to you as an active member of the Standing Committee on IT & Communication, to urge you as a minister to take this up strongly with X to ensure safeguards are built in their AI apps to make the platform a safe space for women.

“Our country cannot be a bystander to women's dignity being violated publicly and digitally with zero consequences under the garb of creativity and innovation condone such prompts. While we welcome AI and its role in making lives easier for the world, we will not allow a proliferation of such demeaning acts towards women,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

--IANS

rvt/