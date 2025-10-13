October 13, 2025 5:54 PM हिंदी

Priyamani reveals how Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, and Manoj Bajpayee work differently

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actress Priyamani opened up about her experiences working with Bollywood stars, including Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, and Manoj Bajpayee.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the ‘Family Man’ actress shared how each of these icons has a unique working style, reflecting their individual approach to the craft. Priyamani also expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with such talented actors early in her career and hopes to work with them again in the future.

When asked about working with Bollywood legends Ajay, Shah Rukh, and Manoj, Priyamani said each of them is unique and a superstar in their own right. She stated, “Each one of them is unique and a superstar in their own right. Their working styles are very distinct. I feel extremely lucky to have worked with them so early in my career. And yes, given the opportunity, I’d love to work with all of them again.”

Priyamani added, “They’ve all worked extremely hard to reach where they are. Their success is well deserved, and I wish them all the best always.”

Priyamani worked alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Atlee’s action thriller “Jawan,” where she portrayed the character of Lakshmi. The film featured SRK in a dual role — as both a father and his lookalike son — with Nayanthara as the female lead.

She also collaborated with Ajay Devgn in the sports drama “Maidaan,” in which the ‘Singham’ actor essayed the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, the legendary football coach who revolutionized Indian football during its golden era from 1952 to 1962.

Additionally, Priyamani shared screen space with Manoj Bajpayee in the popular web series “The Family Man,” where she played the pivotal role of Suchitra Tiwari.

Priyamani is set to return as Suchitra in "The Family Man 3," the upcoming season of the Amazon Prime Video series. The show, created by Raj and DK, also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha.

