Priya Dutt is 'grateful for bond' with brother Sanjay Dutt, calls him her 'pillar of strength'

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Dutt's sister and politician Priya Dutt expressed her gratitude for her bond with her brother, claiming that brothers are the biggest pillars of strength for their sisters.

Through her latest social media post on Sunday, Priya said that there are bonds that do not require many words, but are felt in every laugh, hug, and silent moment of standing by one another.

She penned, "Some bonds don’t need too many words they are felt in every laugh, every hug, and every moment of standing by each other Brothers become our lifelong pillars of strength, carrying pieces of our childhood, our memories, and our hearts with them forever Grateful for a bond that continues to grow stronger with time, love, and togetherness (sic)."

Priya keeps on sharing some unseen moments with the 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' actor with the netizens.

Earlier this month, she decided to take a trip down memory lane and uploaded a series of lovely throwback family pictures, featuring a young Sanjay Dutt along with their late father, Sunil Dutt.

Paying a heartfelt tribute to the bonds that ended up shaping her life, Priya decided to celebrate both her family and the relationships she has chosen over the years.

Dropping the old photos on her official Instagram handle, Priya wrote, “Over the years, life has gifted me so many beautiful bonds...some that I was born into, and some that became family along the way. Through every high and low, these are the people who have filled my life with love, strength, warmth & purpose. Forever grateful for every heart that has walked this journey with me.”

Bollywood's iconic stars, Sunil Dutt and Nargis, got married back in 1958. The couple is blessed with three children, including son Sanjay Dutt, and daughters Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt.

--IANS

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