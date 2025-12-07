Prithviraj Kapoor’s grandson Jatin reveals favourite street food of Shammi Kapoor

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) The late actor Shammi Kapoor was fond of Dahi Puri, a street food of Mumbai. On Sunday, Jatin Prithviraj Kapoor, the grandson of Prithviraj Kapoor took to his Instagram, and shared a video recollecting his fond memories of gorging on Pani Puri whenever his uncle, Shammi Kapoor visited his flat in the Matunga area of Mumbai.

He said in the video, “Shri Prithviraj Kapoor Sahib's lane in Matunga, where he used to live, there was a Pani Puri wala in that lane. I’ll tell you the story of Shammi Kapoor today. Shammi uncle, whenever he came to Matunga, we all had a great time. The Pani Puri vendor would come upstairs, he would come to the flat in Matunga, carrying his puri container, tucking his stand to the side, he would set up his entire cart outside our flat, and start selling his Pani Puri. One plate after another would start coming, and we didn't even have to pay. The plates that used to be there, the Pani Puri vendor's plate had 5 or 6 puris. Shammi uncle’s plate was about 20 puris, and everyone's plates at that time were 20 puris, not just his, and we would eat two plates each”.

He further mentioned that Shammi Kapoor was very fond of Pani Puri and Dahi Puri. He said that the actor was very stylish, and his lifestyle was also amazing. He was legendary, but his feet were grounded, and they also loved these things very much.

He went on, “He used to put a lot of yogurt in the dahi puri. Let me tell you what their specialty was that we didn't eat because our plates were prepared differently. There used to be chutney, even tamarind chutney, and inside there was moong, there was also potato, and they would put the chura on top. One special thing, the vendor would put red chili powder on top, and if you looked at uncle’s plates from above, they always appeared red. Then we would realize, this is Shammi uncle's plate”.

“We used to eat so much, so much, that we wouldn't even mention the name of Pani Puri for a week or ten days. Whenever he went back, after a week or ten days we would go to the Pani Puri vendor and say, ‘Give us some dahi puri too’. So the vendor used to say, "Shall I make the Shammi Sahab plate?’. We used to tell him, ‘No no, we only have two rupees, just make our plate, the one with five puris’. And, he used to make it. The plate would get smaller, but the love, the taste, and the enjoyment remained the same”, he added.

--IANS

aa/