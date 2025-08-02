August 02, 2025 12:17 PM हिंदी

Khushi Kapoor does hip thrust with whopping 290 kilos of weight

Khushi Kapoor does hip thrust with whopping 290 kilos of weight

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Actress Khushi Kapoor has upped her own fitness game as she did a hip thrust workout with a whopping 290 kilos of weight.

Khushi took to Instagram stories, where she shared a video of herself in the gym and doing two repetitions of hip thrust with the heavy weight under the supervision of her trainer.

For the caption, she wrote: “290kgs for 2 reps I don't look it but I'm happy @antigravity_club.”

Khushi made her student acting debut in the student short film Speak Up, playing Naina in NYFA. In 2023, she made her Hindi film debut with The Archies, portraying Betty Cooper.

In 2025, Kapoor had her first theatrical release opposite Junaid Khan in the romantic comedy Loveyapa, a remake of the Tamil film Love Today. It emerged as a box-office bomb. She next starred in Dharmatic Entertainment's romantic comedy Nadaaniyan opposite debutant Ibrahim Ali Khan, for Netflix.

In other news, her father Boney Kapoor has been grabbing eyeballs after shedding 26 kilos of weight and called his transformation journey 'worth it'.

Boney captioned the post, "Feels great to get into some old clothes. lost 26kgs, just a few more to go. Sharing this for those who need motivation. Do it. It’s worth it! If l can, anybody can!"

Talking about her sister Janhvi Kapoor, her next titled “Param Sundari”, a cross cultural romantic film, will hit the screens on August 29. The film was earlier scheduled to release in July 25, 2025.

The film centers on a love story between a North Indian played by Sidharth and a South Indian girl, filmed in Kerala.

The film “promises a heartfelt tale of love, where two worlds collide, and sparks are bound to fly. Set against the breathtaking backwaters of Kerala, this love story is a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists you won’t see coming,” per a description provided by Maddock, reports variety.com.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

You’re truly our Sundari, says actor Nakul's wife Sruthi to their daughter Akira on her fifth birthday

You’re truly our Sundari, says actor Nakul's wife Sruthi to their daughter Akira on her fifth birthday

5th Test: Key will be how Gill bats, India can push for a lead of over 300, says Aaron

5th Test: Key will be how Gill bats, India can push for a lead of over 300, says Aaron

A R Rahman congratulates nephew G V Prakash for second National Award; Wishes him many more

A R Rahman congratulates nephew G V Prakash for second National Award; Wishes him many more

No pause on Russian oil imports, say govt sources over Trump’s claim

No pause on Russian oil imports, say govt sources over Trump’s claim

Deepika Singh dances to the tunes of Falguni Pathak, says ‘weekend vibe to full on hai’

Deepika Singh dances to the tunes of Falguni Pathak, says ‘weekend vibe to full on hai’

Musk's Tesla fined over $240 million in 'Autopilot' crash case

Musk's Tesla fined over $240 million in 'Autopilot' crash case

Debina Bonnerjee shares glimpse of what her life is like these days

Debina Bonnerjee shares glimpse of what her life is like these days

Delhi court issues notice to Robert Vadra in money laundering case; next hearing on August 28

Delhi court issues notice to Robert Vadra in money laundering case; next hearing on Aug 28

Randeep Hooda on why every role feels like his first

Randeep Hooda on why every role feels like his first

Study finds inflammatory pathways behind asthma attacks in children

Study finds inflammatory pathways behind asthma attacks in children