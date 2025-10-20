Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary celebrate daughter Ekleen's 1st birthday: 'U have changed my life'

Mumbai Oct 20 (IANS) Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary celebrated their daughter Ekleen's 1st birthday on Sunday.

Sharing some glimpses of the celebration on social media, the couple penned a heartfelt note for their little bundle of joy. They claimed that the little one has changed their life with her beautiful smile.

The joint post by Prince and Yuvika read, "Happy birthday my baby doll @ekleennarula_ I love u so much my baby . U have changed my life with ur beautiful smile , papa apke liye sab kare ge apka sab say acha insaan banane ke kosish kare ge tah ke ap sab ko respect do or full roadie banai ge mera beti fighter bane ge mama ke jaan or papa ke life. Best time hota hai jab ap mummy or papa bolte ho sab ruk jata hai I love u my baby (Several red heart emojis) (sic)."

On October 12, Prince shared an emotional note for his better half, Yuvika, on their 7th wedding anniversary.

Calling Yuvika his “right choice”, Prince also jokingly mentioned that he now manages the mood swings of both Yuvika and their daughter, Ekleen.

Prince wrote on the photo-sharing app, “Happy anniversary baby love @yuvikachaudhary. I love u more than anyone, more than our daily fights but u r always right because biwi hamesha sahi hoti hai. U r my right choice, baby. Kitne saal ho gaye hume saath pyaar karte, ladte hue, pata bhi nahi chala kab 2 se 3 ho gaye. Ab main ek chhote bache aur ek bade bache ke mood swings sambhalta hu. But remember one thing I love u so much. Kissessss. (sic)”

“Awwwww happy anniversary to you too. Ye sab personally bolte toh bohot accha, special feel hota.” (If you had said all this to me in person, it would’ve felt really nice and special.), He further added.

--IANS

pm/