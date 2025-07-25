PM Modi receives honour in Maldives as he becomes India’s second-longest serving Prime Minister

Male, July 25 (IANS) In a moment infused with diplomatic grace and historical resonance, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Friday extended heartfelt congratulations to the visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lauding his achievement as India's second-longest-serving PM in consecutive terms.

Addressing a formal banquet in honour of Prime Minister Modi at Male, President Muizzu hailed the milestone of 4,078 consecutive days in office as emblematic of his “unwavering commitment to public service and dedication to the progress and prosperity of the Indian people".

The ceremony reflected a warm reciprocation of bilateral goodwill.

"Tonight we are delighted to reciprocate that friendship and goodwill in the spirit of the closed ties between the two nations. First of all let me convey my heartiest congratulation to your excellency on becoming second longest serving prime minister of India today. This remarkable milestone 4,078 consecutive days in the office is a testament to your unwavering commitment public service and dedication to the progress and prosperity of the Indian people,” President Muizzu said.

Prime Minister Modi arrived earlier in the day at Velana International Airport following his landmark visit to the UK.

In a notable gesture, President Muizzu personally received him at the airport, accompanied by senior members of his Cabinet including the Foreign Minister, Defence Minister, Finance Minister and Minister of Homeland Security.

PM Modi’s visit is at the gracious invitation of President Muizzu, in the context of Maldives’ 60th Independence Day celebrations, where he is participating as the Guest of Honour.

The occasion is not only symbolic of the enduring ties between the two nations, but also a reminder of India's early recognition of Maldivian independence in 1965.

The diplomatic encounter is seen as an opportunity to reframe bilateral relations and reaffirm mutual interests in the Indian Ocean region.

The presence of Prime Minister Modi during such a landmark celebration signals India's continued support for regional stability, maritime cooperation, and cultural dialogue.

Meanwhile, with the completion of 4,078 uninterrupted days in office, Prime Minister Modi surpasses the tenure of late former PM Indira Gandhi’s unbroken stretch of 4,077 days between 1966 and 1977.

This historic threshold consolidates PM Modi’s place in India’s political chronology and deepens the narrative of sustained leadership under his stewardship.

