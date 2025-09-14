Prime Minister Modi congratulates Indian women's hockey team on winning silver in Asia Cup

September 14, 2025 11:24 PM हिंदी

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian women's hockey team for winning a silver medal in the Women's Asia Cup 2025 in Hangzhou, China.

"Our Indian Women’s Hockey Team has made the nation proud by winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s Asia Cup 2025. Congratulations to them. Their determination and team spirit are simply outstanding. Wishing them the very best for the times to come," the Prime Minister wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Indian women’s hockey team clinched the silver medal at the Women’s Asia Cup 2025, in Hangzhou, after a 1-4 loss against hosts China in the final. Navneet Kaur (1') scored for India, while captain Ou Zixia (21'), Li Hong (40'), Zou Meirong (51'), and Zhong Jiaqi (53') were the goal scorers for the home team.

India made a strong start in the final by going ahead in the very first minute through a penalty corner, which was converted by veteran forward Navneet Kaur (1') with a powerful strike.

Trailing by a goal, China increased the tempo and attacked with intent throughout the first half. In the fourth minute, they earned their first penalty corner, which was met by a goalline block by Sunelita Toppo, followed by another save from goalkeeper Bichu Devi. In the 15th minute, China received another penalty corner, but this time, they couldn't get past India's first rusher.

The trend followed in the second quarter, with China winning another penalty corner in the 17th minute, which was saved by Bichu Devi, who again made a brilliant block in the 20th minute in open play. China won a penalty corner in the 21st minute, but this time, Captain Ou Zixia (21') successfully converted it to score the equaliser. Both teams headed into the break with scores tied and all to play for in the second half.

India started the third quarter strongly as they limited China to their own half and made constant entries into the circle in search of the lead again; however, it was China that broke the deadlock and went on to score three goals to win the final and clinch a direct berth to next year's World Cup to be played in Belgium and the Netherlands.

