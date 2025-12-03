Primary teachers in B'desh begin complete shutdown of schools over unmet demands

Dhaka, Dec 3 (IANS) Teachers of Bangladesh on Wednesday began a complete shutdown of all government primary schools across the country, pressing home their three-point demand, local media reported.

The teachers protesting under the banner of the 'Primary Teachers' Demand Implementation Council' announced the nationwide shutdown on Tuesday night, citing a lack of progress in meeting their demands despite assurances from the Finance Ministry under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

"The Finance Ministry promised to meet our three-point demand, but no tangible action has been taken. As a result, all government primary schools will remain closed from Wednesday, and examinations will be boycotted until our demands are met," Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Dhaka Tribune, quoted the council as saying.

"We hope the authorities will promptly act on the legitimate demands of assistant teachers, resolve the stagnation in primary schools, and allow teachers to return to classrooms and resume examinations," it added.

The demands included upgrading the pay scale of assistant teachers to grade 10, resolving complexities related to higher grade benefits after 10 and 16 years of service, and ensuring 100 per cent departmental promotion from assistant teacher to head teacher.

One of the platform's leaders, Mohammad Shamsuddin, took to his social media platform on Wednesday morning, stating that the "complete shutdown or locked-school programme will continue until the demands are implemented."

Last week, primary school teachers began a three-day work stoppage to raise their demands regarding pay grades and promotion.

According to Shamsuddin Masud, the central president of the Bangladesh Primary School Assistant Teachers' Association, the strike was being observed collectively because the Ministry under the interim government had shown "no visible progress" on their demands throughout November.

"One of our colleagues died, and many others were injured in police action (earlier this month). We will not go to classes anymore and take part in the examination until the government issues a notification, meeting our demands," Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Daily Star, quoted Khayrun Nahar Lipi, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Primary Teachers' Association, as saying.

Bangladesh has witnessed a surge in protests under the Yunus-led interim government as the country grapples with economic slowdown and deteriorating working conditions.

