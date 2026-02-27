Mihir Ahuja on keeping himself calm while shooting for emotionally challenging scenes in ‘Shabad’

Mumbai Feb 27 (IANS) Actor Mihir Ahuja, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, has opened up about how he managed and kept himself calm and composed during emotionally intense scenes while shooting for “Shabad-Reet aur Riwaaz”.

The young actor revealed that music and the positive atmosphere on set helped him navigate the impact of emotionally draining scenes.

Speaking about filming in demanding conditions, Mihir told IANS, that he leaned heavily on music to stay calm and focused.

“I think I relied on music. You know when you are shooting in the outskirts, there are a lot of things and challenges. Sometimes there are not even basic necessities available and shooting in such circumstances becomes difficult mentally.”

He added, “I remember everybody has fallen sick on set and were down with viral. But irrespective of all that, the vibe of the set was very good. It was a fun atmosphere,” he added.

The actor further spoke about his co-star Suvinder Vicky and how his presence on sets made it all the more easy to shoot.

“Sir is not like his character in the show. He is a very fun-loving person. His warmth kept us awake all night. So I think if there's energy on the set, then whatever difficult working hours you have or whatever circumstances, it becomes easy automatically if the people you are working with are good and passionate,” he added.

The actor, earlier had also spoken about his experience on “Shabad-Reet aur Riwaaz”, a series that explores relationships, faith and life’s complexities. During the interaction, both Mihir Ahuja and Suvinder Vicky reflected on the show’s emphasis on underlying emotions and layered storytelling.

Talking about “Shabad-Reet aur Riwaaz”, the show gives a glimpse into the world of Ghuppi Singh, essayed by Mihir, a 16-year-old young boy living with a chronic stammer, and his zest to achieve dreams that stand in complete contrast to his family’s deeply rooted legacy.

His father, Harminder Singh, a respected singer expects Ghuppi to carry forward the sacred tradition of devotional music. However, Ghuppi is drawn more towards football. The series explores themes of generational tensions and expectations that give rise to conflict within relationships.

For the uninitiated, Mihir Ahuja, who has carved a space for himself with impactful performances, is known for his roles in projects such as Super 30, The Archies and Mission Over Mars, among others.

–IANS

rd/