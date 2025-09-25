President Murmu offers prayers at prominent Mathura, Vrindavan temples (Ld)

Mathura, Sep 25 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu visited Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday to offer prayers at prominent temples.

During her day-long stay at Vrindavan and Mathura, the President performed darshan and pooja at Shri Banke Bihari Temple, Nidhivan, Sudama Kuti, Kubja Krishan Mandir and Shri Krishna Janmsthan.

She arrived in Vrindavan by a special train from Delhi, the official said.

The visit holds special significance as it coincides with the centenary celebrations of the Shri Nabha Krishna Sudama Kuti Ashram.

The Mahant of the Ashram had extended an invitation to the President, and preparations are underway to establish a Ram Darbar at the Ashram. During her visit, the President will also meet with saints and sages for 20 minutes.

The district administration and the Municipal Corporation had made extensive preparations for her arrival.

Special prayers and silver lamps were lit at the Banke Bihari Temple before the President’s convoy moved toward Nidhivan.

Senior officials oversaw security arrangements at the temples to ensure a smooth visit.

Uttar Pradesh Director-General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Krishna and Additional Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar reached Mathura and Vrindavan on Tuesday to review the arrangements.

All aspects of the security at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple and other sites on the President’s itinerary were thoroughly checked.

Strict measures had been put in place, and traffic diversion remained effective from 7 a.m. on September 25 till the President’s departure.

Earlier, on September 20, President Murmu visited Gayaji, where she performed the sacred ‘pind daan’ and ‘shraaddh’ rituals for her ancestors at the Vishnupad Temple and Phalgu Akshayavat during the world-famous Pitru Paksha Mela.

This was the first time in Indian history that a sitting President performed the ‘pind daan’, a ritual believed to bring salvation to departed souls.

The President, whose ancestral village is Upar Beda in Odisha’s Mayurganj region, carried out the rituals under the guidance of Rajesh Lal Katariar, the keeper of ancestral records for families of Upar Beda.

