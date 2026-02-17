Presidents of Sri Lanka, Serbia arrive in New Delhi for AI Impact Summit

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday evening to attend the AI Impact Summit 2026 in the Indian capital.

He was received at the airport by the Minister of State, Ministry of Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Lankan leader's visit will further boost the multifaceted and close partnership between the two neighbouring countries which remains rooted in shared people-to-people ties.

The Lankan President's office stated that, at a time when emerging technologies are reshaping economies and societies, Sri Lanka's participation in the first summit of its kind to be hosted in the Global South reflects the depth and priority of the India–Sri Lanka partnership and the shared commitment to ensuring innovation remains inclusive, responsible and people-centred.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake's visit, it added, builds on his landmark State Visit in December 2024 and the joint vision 'Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future' adopted on December 16, 2024.

Sri Lanka and India have sustained momentum across connectivity, economic engagement, digital cooperation, capacity building and people-to-people ties.

"As one of the South Asian leaders present, the President’s participation underscores both the closeness of our relationship and our commitment to working together on issues that will shape the future. Rooted in proximity, strengthened by trust, and guided by practical cooperation, the India–Sri Lanka partnership continues to evolve with purpose," the High Commission of Sri Lanka stated.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from February 16-20, brings together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit aims to reflect on the transformative potential of AI aligning with the national vision of 'Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya' (welfare for all, happiness for all) and global principle of AI for Humanity.

The Summit is witnessing the participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organisations, including about 20 Head of States/Heads of Government level participation and about 45 ministers.

This summit is fourth in the series of AI summits held at UK Bletchley Park in 2023, South Korea in 2024 and France in 2025.

Meanwhile, President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic also arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday to attend the AI Summit.

He was received by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on his arrival at the airport in New Delhi.

"His participation in India-AI Impact Summit will impart further momentum to the strong and close friendship between India and Serbia," stated MEA.

