President Murmu, PM Modi express sorrow over loss of life in Arunachal accident

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed sorrow over a fatal accident in Arunachal Pradesh in which a truck carrying 22 workers fell off a cliff on December 8.

The President, in a social media message, said, “Saddened to learn about the loss of lives in a road accident in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”

In a message on X, PMO wrote, “Distressed by the loss of lives due to a mishap in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

The Prime Minister said that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.

The accident, believed to have occurred near KM 40, came to light only late on Wednesday when a survivor managed to reach the Chipra GREF Camp and alerted authorities.

According to preliminary inputs provided by the survivor, the vehicle veered off the treacherous mountain road and plunged nearly 200 metres into a dense, inaccessible forested gorge.

The site, about 12 km short of Chaglagam, lies in a remote stretch with minimal connectivity.

Notably, no information about the missing workers had been reported by any local agency, contractor, or civil representative until the survivor’s arrival, prompting immediate mobilisation of rescue resources.

On Thursday, the Indian Army’s Spear Corps deployed multiple search and rescue columns along with medical teams, GREF personnel, local police, NDRF members and the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Hayuliang.

"At 1155 hours, after four hours of intensive search and rope descent, the truck was spotted around 200 metres below the road near KM 40 in a re-entrant, inaccessible and not visible from helicopters or the road due to dense tree cover and thick foliage. Eighteen bodies have been sighted and are being retrieved using belay ropes," an official said.

Dense foliage and deep terrain had earlier made the vehicle invisible from both the road and aerial reconnaissance.

So far, 18 bodies have been sighted at the accident site and are being retrieved using belay rope systems.

ADC Hayuliang has informed SP Anjaw, who has reached the site, while the District Medical Officer is moving to facilitate the evacuation of casualties and mortal remains.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), requisitioned by the Deputy Commissioner, is also moving towards the site.

