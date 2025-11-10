President Murmu pays tribute at memorial of Angola's first President Neto in Luanda

Luanda, Nov 10 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday visited the Fortaleza de São Miguel, the fortress that houses the Museum of the Armed Forces at Luanda, during her ongoing visit to Angola. The museum narrates the story of Angola’s long and complex military history including its colonial period and struggle for independence.

Earlier, President Murmu paid floral tribute at the memorial of Angola's first President Antonio Agostinho Neto in Luanda. She stated that Neto played a prominent role in Angola's struggle for independence.

In a post on X, the President's Secretariat stated, "President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tribute at the memorial of Dr. Antonio Agostinho Neto in Luanda. Dr Neto, the first President of Angola, is a symbol of unity, resistance and national pride of Angola. He played a prominent role in Angola’s struggle for independence."

President Murmu arrived in Luanda on Sunday for a State Visit to Angola at the invitation of her Angolan counterpart Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco.

Both leaders held a meeting and agreed to continue working together to deepen bilateral cooperation, including in the energy partnership, infrastructure, defence, health, agriculture, and digital technologies.

During the meeting, President Murmu reiterated India's commitment to being a reliable partner in Angola's development journey, bilaterally and in the broader framework of the India–Africa Forum Summit.

President Murmu and President Lourenco also witnessed the signing and exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) on cooperation in fisheries, aquaculture and marine resources, as well as consular matters.

"Participants on the Indian side included the accompanying Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways, Shri V Somanna, Members of Parliament Shri Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava and Smt D. K. Aruna, and senior officials. MoUs on cooperation in fisheries, aquaculture and marine resources; and on consular matters were also exchanged on the occasion," it added.

Prior to the meeting, President Lourenco received President Murmu at the Presidential Palace in Luanda and she was accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour.

During her visit, President Murmu will attend the 50th anniversary celebrations of Angola's independence on November 11.

"India and Angola, of course, enjoy very close ties of friendship and cooperation, which have been growing across sectors. We have a vibrant energy partnership with Angola, building on the momentum imparted by the visit of the Angolan President to India this year. The state visit of Honourable Rashtrapati Ji will provide an opportunity to review the entire climate of bilateral ties and to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in sectors such as agriculture, energy, trade and investments, technology, infrastructure development, defence and people-to-people connections," the MEA stated ahead of the President's Angola visit.

After concluding her engagements in Angola, President Murmu will visit Botswana from November 11-13 at the invitation of its President Duma Gideon Boko, where she will hold talks with him, address the National Assembly of Botswana, and engage with the Indian community.

