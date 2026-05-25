ISSO Academy launches PE Educators Upskill Program with former Indian basketball coach and FIBA instructor Veselin Matic

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) academy continues its commitment to enhancing grassroots sports education in India by launching the PE Educators Upskill Program. This initiative, in partnership with FIBA (Federation Internationale de Basketball) and the International School Sport Federation (ISF), will take place at The Shri Ram School, Aravali, Gurugram. It will bring together 15 PE educators and basketball coaches for a globally aligned training experience.

The program will be headed by Veselin Matic, an internationally renowned Serbian basketball coach known for his contributions to global basketball education. Matic, a member of the legendary FR Yugoslavia coaching team that secured titles at EuroBasket 2001 and the 2002 FIBA World Championship, has also gained extensive experience working with national teams across Europe and Asia, including India from 2019 to 2025.

Matic is widely acknowledged for his contributions to long-term player development and modern coaching systems. During his time as Head Coach of the Indian Men’s Basketball Team, he significantly helped expand India’s basketball talent pool. His focus on youth development, establishing structured coaching pathways, and adopting modern basketball philosophies have earned him great respect in international basketball circles.

Speaking about the initiative, coach Veselin Matic commented, “This program is important because real progress always begins at the grassroots level. PE educators and school coaches are the first mentors young athletes interact with and empowering them with modern knowledge and international exposure creates long-term impact. India has tremendous talent and passion for basketball and initiatives like this by ISSO are essential for building stronger systems and a better future for the sport.”

The ISSO Academy initiative follows the successful PE Educator and Coach Development Programs held earlier this year in partnership with the Badminton World Federation (BWF). With basketball now emerging as the next focus area, ISSO persists in advancing its goal of developing globally aligned learning ecosystems for students throughout India.

Aakanksha Thapak, Director, ISSO stated, “At ISSO, we strongly believe that the future of Indian sports will be shaped inside schools and through the educators and coaches guiding young athletes every day. This collaboration with FIBA and ISF reflects our long-term commitment towards creating globally benchmarked opportunities for students and coaches in India. Coach Veselin Matic is one of the most respected and accomplished figures in international basketball coaching, and we are delighted to have someone of his stature share our vision for grassroots sports development. His experience, philosophy, and modern approach to basketball coaching will play a crucial role in empowering our PE educators and coaches with global best practices.”

The FIBA Coach Education Program aligns with ISSO Academy’s broader mission to connect education and sport, delivering top-tier expertise, global partnerships, and organized growth to schools nationwide. ISSO remains committed to leading the transformation of school sports education in India.

--IANS

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