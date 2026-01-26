January 27, 2026 1:10 AM हिंदी

President Murmu hosts traditional 'At Home' reception on Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday hosted the traditional ‘At Home’ reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, bringing together prominent dignitaries to mark the conclusion of the day’s celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, European Council President Antonio Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and several other distinguished guests attended the reception.

The ‘At Home’ event is a long-standing tradition held every year on Republic Day to commemorate the adoption of India’s Constitution on January 26, 1950.

This year’s reception carried added significance with the presence of the two European leaders, who had earlier served as joint Chief Guests at the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path.

Their participation highlighted the strengthening ties between India and the European Union.

Discussions on trade, security, and multilateral cooperation are expected to continue during the 16th EU-India Summit scheduled for January 27.

The invitation for the reception featured artistic elements inspired by the cultural heritage and diversity of India’s North-Eastern states.

Guests gathered in the historic setting of Rashtrapati Bhavan, exchanging greetings and reflecting on the day’s events.

Earlier, the Republic Day parade showcased India’s military capabilities, cultural diversity, and commitment to self-reliance through various tableaux and performances.

The reception offered an opportunity for informal interactions among India’s leadership and international partners, reinforcing bonds of friendship and cooperation.

Vice President Radhakrishnan, who had earlier extended Republic Day greetings emphasising India’s democratic values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, joined Prime Minister Modi in welcoming those present.

The evening event reflected the inclusive spirit of the Republic, blending long-standing traditions with contemporary diplomatic engagement.

As India continues its journey as the world's largest democracy, the ‘At Home’ reception provided a warm and fitting conclusion to a day marked by patriotic pride, unity, and optimism for the future.

