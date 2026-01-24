January 24, 2026 10:58 PM हिंदी

President Droupadi Murmu to address nation on eve of Republic Day

President Droupadi Murmu to address nation on eve of Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu will deliver her traditional address to the nation on Sunday, on the eve of Republic Day, which will be celebrated across India on Monday, the President's Office said on Saturday.

The annual Presidential speech, a significant moment in the country's democratic calendar, will be broadcast and telecast across the nation, reaching millions of citizens in multiple languages.

According to official information, the address will begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday and will be carried live on the entire national network of Akashvani (All India Radio) and telecast over all television channels of Doordarshan.

The President's message will first be delivered in Hindi, followed by the English version.

This ensures that the Presidential speech is accessible to a wide audience across the country.

Following the Hindi and English broadcasts, Doordarshan's regional channels will carry the address in various regional languages, allowing people in different states to hear the President's words in their mother tongue.

Akashvani will also broadcast regional language versions from 9:30 p.m. onwards on Sunday on its respective regional networks, ensuring that the message resonates across India's diverse linguistic landscape.

The President's address on the eve of Republic Day is a tradition that dates back to the early years of the Republic of India.

It serves as a moment of reflection on the nation's journey, achievements, and challenges, while also setting the tone for the celebrations on January 26.

Citizens across the country look forward to the President's speech as it often highlights the Union government's vision, the importance of unity, and the values enshrined in the Constitution.

Republic Day itself marks the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950, a milestone that transformed the nation into a Sovereign Democratic Republic.

The President's speech, delivered just hours before the grand Republic Day Parade and celebrations, is considered one of the most important annual addresses to the nation.

With arrangements in place for simultaneous broadcasts in Hindi, English, and regional languages, the Union government aims to ensure that President Murmu's message reaches every corner of the country.

--IANS

sktr/khz

LATEST NEWS

Yuki Bhambri advances, Sriram Balaji loses men's doubles round two of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS file photo

Aus Open: Yuki Bhambri advances, Sriram Balaji loses men's doubles round two

Tusshar Kapoor recreates iconic ‘Lucky’ moment from Golmaal on Akshay Kumar’s Wheel of Fortune

Tusshar Kapoor recreates iconic ‘Lucky’ moment from Golmaal on Akshay Kumar’s Wheel of Fortune

Delhi BJP organises special screening of 'Border 2'

Delhi BJP organises special screening of 'Border 2'

Defence MoS Sanjay Seth awards school band competition finale winners

Defence MoS Sanjay Seth awards school band competition finale winners

India continue winning run with seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the 2026 ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Saturday. Photo credit: ICC

U19 World Cup: India continue winning run with seven-wicket win over New Zealand

Scotland accepts ICC invite to replace Bangladesh in Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Cricket Scotland said in a statement on Saturday. Photo credit: Cricket Scotland

Scotland accepts ICC invite to replace Bangladesh in Men's T20 World Cup

Anshula Kapoor treats herself to royalty on luxurious ‘Palace on Wheels’ train, enjoys hair styling session on in-train salon

Anshula Kapoor treats herself to royalty on ‘Palace on Wheels’ train, enjoys hair styling session on in-train salon

President Droupadi Murmu to address nation on eve of Republic Day

President Droupadi Murmu to address nation on eve of Republic Day

Nandni Sharma takes 3-26 as sensational Delhi Capitals bowl out Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 109 in Match 24 of the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Nandni Sharma takes 3-26 as sensational DC bowl out RCB for 109

New criminal laws to be central theme of Home Ministry R-Day tableau photo: MHA (Photo: MHA/X)

New criminal laws to be central theme of Home Ministry R-Day tableau