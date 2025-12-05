Premiere shows of Balakrishna's 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam' cancelled in India due to technical issues, say makers

Hyderabad, Dec 4 (IANS) The makers of director Boyapeti Sreenu's much-anticipated action entertainer 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam', featuring actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, have now announced that the film's premiere shows in India that had been scheduled for Thursday had been cancelled due to technical issues.

Taking to its X timeline, 14 Reels Plus, the production house that has produced the film, wrote, "#Akhanda2 Premieres in India scheduled for today are cancelled due to technical issues. We've tried our best, but a few things are beyond our control. Sorry for the inconvenience. The overseas premieres will play as per the schedule today."

The film has triggered huge expectations and has already been cleared by the Censor Board for relese with a U/A certificate.

It may be recalled that IANS, quoting sources, had reported on Saturday that the film had completed its censor formalities and that it had been cleared for release with a run time of 166 minutes (2 hours and 44 minutes).

For the unaware, the film is scheduled to hit screens on December 5 this year.

A newly released teaser by the makers only went on to add to expectations. The new teaser shows the country's enemies conspiring to strike at India's roots. The teaser then shows Balakrishna, who is dressed as a sadhu, saying, "Where there is a bad, parallely, there is a God! Be brave." in his typical inimitable style.

The teaser reinforces what the trailer showcased -- that Balakrishna has a divine force operating from within him and that he takes on powerful black magic sorcerers aiding India's enemies. The teaser him gives a glimpse of the exciting action sequences awaiting audiences in the film.

It is evident from the teaser that Balakrishna's character will take on both the country's enemies and the ungodly forces looking to disrupt the peace and harmony in the nation in 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam'.

Produced on an ambitious scale by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, the project is being presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri. The sequel, sources claim, will be a grand cinematic spectacle, with Boyapati Sreenu crafting a larger-than-life narrative on an even more expansive canvas.

S Thaman’s rousing background score is expected to elevate the film’s high-voltage scenes, delivering the signature adrenaline rush fans anticipate. Balakrishna’s fierce and spiritually charged avatar has already impressed fans, masses, and movie buffs alike.

The film features Samyuktha as the female lead, with Aadhi Pinisetty playing a powerful role, and Harshali Malhotra a key character.

C. Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detakae are the cinematographers who have worked on the film, with Tammiraju being in charge of editing.

--IANS

mkr/