Premier League: Man Utd return to winning ways with 2-0 derby victory over City

Manchester, Jan 17 (IANS) Michael Carrick marked his return as Manchester United’s caretaker manager with an impressive victory as his side defeated Manchester City 2-0 at Old Trafford, dealing a serious blow to the visitors’ Premier League title hopes.

Second-half goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu sealed the win for United, who produced one of their most complete performances of the season in front of home crowd.

After a tense first half, United broke the deadlock in the 57th minute through Mbeumo, who had recently returned from Africa Cup of Nations duty. The move started with a quick counter-attack led by captain Bruno Fernandes, who released Mbeumo on the left. The forward kept his composure and finished clinically past the goalkeeper.

United doubled their advantage 11 minutes later when Patrick Dorgu reacted sharply inside the box. City defender Rico Lewis was slow to respond as Dorgu darted in to meet Matheus Cunha’s low cross and guide the ball into the net.

Manchester United created several chances throughout the match and could have won by a bigger margin. Amad Diallo struck the post late on, while three United goals were ruled out for offside. City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made a series of fine saves to keep his side in the contest, denying Dorgu, Diallo, Casemiro and Mbeumo on different occasions.

Despite enjoying spells of possession, Manchester City struggled to impose themselves in attack. Erling Haaland had a quiet game and extended his poor run of form, scoring just once in his last seven matches. The Norwegian striker was substituted late in the game, drawing loud cheers from the home supporters.

United’s defence stood firm, with Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez playing key roles in keeping City at bay. Goalkeeper Senne Lammens also made an important save to deny Max Alleyne from a corner.

In midfield, Kobbie Mainoo impressed alongside Casemiro, helping United control the tempo and limit City’s attacking threat. The home side showed greater intensity and hunger, particularly in the second half.

The defeat leaves Manchester City without a Premier League win in four matches and raises serious questions over their title challenge. With rivals set to play later in the weekend, City risk falling further behind at the top of the table.

For Manchester United, the victory lifted them briefly into fourth place and gave Carrick a memorable start to his second spell as caretaker boss. United will next face Arsenal away in the league, while Manchester City turn their attention to European action before returning to domestic duties.

--IANS

sds/