July 19, 2025 2:46 PM हिंदी

Premature and speculative: US NTSB Chief slams media on Air India crash reporting

Premature and speculative: US NTSB Chief slams media on Air India crash reporting

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Calling recent media reports on Air India Ahmedabad crash “premature and speculative,” the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has urged the media and public to wait for the final report from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is leading the inquiry into the deadly Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

In a statement on X social media platform, NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said that recent media reports on the Air India 171 crash are "premature and speculative".

“India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau just released its preliminary report. Investigations of this magnitude take time. We fully support the AAIB’s public appeal, which was released Thursday, and will continue to support its ongoing investigation,” said Homendy, adding that all investigative questions should be addressed to the AAIB.

The US NTSB is the federal agency tasked with investigating aviation and major transportation incidents.

Earlier, as certain media houses continued to plant unverified and fake news regarding the Air India Ahmedabad crash, the AAIB cautioned against “selective and unverified reporting”, calling such coverage “irresponsible and potentially damaging to the probe’s integrity”.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that a cockpit recording of dialogue between the two pilots of the ill-fated Air India flight, that crashed last month, allegedly indicates the captain cut the flow of fuel to the plane's engines.

“It has come to our attention that certain sections of the international media are repeatedly attempting to draw conclusions through selective and unverified reporting,” said AAIB in a statement. "Such actions are irresponsible, especially while the investigation remains ongoing. We urge both the public and the media to refrain from spreading premature narratives that risk undermining the integrity of the investigative process,” the probe agency added.

According to aviation experts, the NTSB, the FAA, EASA in addition to the AAIB need to investigate to the fullest as to why did the 'Fuel Switch to Cut Off’.

This will be a complex crash to investigate for the NTSB, AAIB, Boeing, EASA, the Indian DGCA and the UKCAA, and no stone should be left unturned with this investigation, they added.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

India-UK FTA to boost bilateral trade by 25.5 billion pounds annually

India-UK FTA to boost bilateral trade by 25.5 billion pounds annually

Badminton Asia Jr Championships: India mixed team storm into QF with convincing win over UAE (Credit: BAI)

Badminton Asia Jr Championships: India mixed team storm into QF with convincing win over UAE

Kay Kay Menon reveals Himmat Singh's watch has its own fanbase

Kay Kay Menon reveals Himmat Singh's watch has its own fanbase

Tanishaa S Mukerji reveals two things that she cannot negotiate on when it comes to work

Tanishaa S Mukerji reveals two things that she cannot negotiate on when it comes to work

Vidhya Gopal says, ‘Jaadu Waali Chimki’ from 'Aap Jaisa Koi' helped her explore new 'vocal personality'

Vidhya Gopal says, ‘Jaadu Waali Chimki’ from 'Aap Jaisa Koi' helped her explore new 'vocal personality'

Pakistan: Over 123 killed, 462 injured in Punjab province during record torrential rains (File image)

Pakistan: Over 123 killed, 462 injured in Punjab province during record torrential rains

Raghav Juyal to play Jackie Shroff’s son ‘King’

Raghav Juyal to play Jackie Shroff’s son in ‘King’

Valuables, Rs 57,000 stolen from Sangeeta Bijlani's farmhouse which was vacant for 4 months

Valuables, Rs 57,000 stolen from Sangeeta Bijlani's farmhouse which was vacant for 4 months

Zain Durrani: Being an actor is like you’re constantly on for competitive exams

Zain Durrani: Being an actor is like you’re constantly on for competitive exams

‘I got the feeling Leeds really wanted me’: Longstaff on why he left boyhood club Newcastle (Credit: Leeds United)

‘I got the feeling Leeds really wanted me’: Longstaff on why he left boyhood club Newcastle