Preity Zinta: No woman wants to be a trophy

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta, who is currently riding high on the success of her team, the Punjab Kings’ success at the IPL, has spoken about how she doesn’t want to be tagged as a “trophy”.

Preity on Monday treated her fans and followers on X, formerly called Twitter, for a question and answer session titled “#pzchat”.

A user asked Preity if she had seen the “banger” tweet, which read: “There’s a reason why she hasn’t won a trophy cuz she is the trophy.”

To which, Preity sweetly replied: “Thank you that’s very sweet, but honestly speaking, no woman wants to be a trophy. Trophy’s are owned women are not ! Trophies are kept in glass cupboards and a women’s place is in your life & in your heart Filmy question ke liye filmy answer for you Ting!”

Another user then asked her: “What’s one thing that stood out about your characters to say yes to signing Vibe & Lahore 1947? #pzchat.”

Responding to the question, Preity said: “I always wanted to do a period film, that’s why I signed Lahore 1947, and of course, it’s with my one of my favourite directors, Raj Kumar Santoshi and Sunny (Deol) is always a pleasure to work with.”

The actress shared that the story is of love during the times of division.

“It’s a story of love in times of division & hate, which I liked,” said Preity.

Talking about her upcoming film “Vibe”, Preity said: “Vibe is just a really funny light hearted film & was great to do after the intensity of Lahore 1947.”

Both the films, the actress in the chat revealed will be coming out this year.

A netizen asked the actress about her experience with Shreyas Iyer and how is the interaction with him? The question further read: “Can you tell a few words about our ‘Sarpanch’, want to listen from you.”

Preity heaped praise on the cricketer and said: “He is an inspiring & strategic leader that leads by example. Intelligent, calm , inclusive & accessible to the whole team. On a fun note he is also incredible with kids that’s why my kids lovingly call him Shreyas Bhaiya and adore him.”

--IANS

dc/