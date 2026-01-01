January 01, 2026 11:23 AM हिंदी

'Praying for peace, happiness in society': PM Modi extends New Year greetings to nation

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of the New Year, wishing for peace and prosperity in society.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Wishing everyone a wonderful 2026! May the year ahead bring good health and prosperity, with success in your efforts and fulfilment in all that you do. Praying for peace and happiness in our society."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also took to social media and posted, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the Anglo New Year. May this auspicious occasion of the New Year bring a message of new hope, positive energy, and sustained progress into the life of every citizen of Delhi."

She wished for happiness, prosperity, and excellent health of the countrymen and said, "May this New Year be auspicious, joyful, and filled with achievements for all of you."

"Our commitment to the service of Delhi and public welfare will be implemented this year with new energy and even greater resolve. The fundamental strength of Delhi, which continues to advance steadily toward development and good governance, is the trust and active participation of its citizens. This New Year provides an opportunity to deepen our shared responsibility for building a strong, inclusive, and prosperous capital," CM Gupta added.

India welcomed the New Year with grand celebrations, countdown parties and festive gatherings, as state governments across the country stepped up security measures to ensure that the celebrations passed off smoothly and without incident.

In major metropolitan cities, including Delhi and Mumbai, large crowds thronged iconic landmarks such as India Gate, Connaught Place and Marine Drive to usher in the New Year, creating a vibrant and festive atmosphere.

Meanwhile, authorities across the country issued traffic advisories, guidelines for restaurants and hotels, and deployed additional security forces in anticipation of massive footfall in public places.

--IANS

sd/

