Praying for his long, healthy life: PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended birthday greetings to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, wishing him a long and healthy life.

Born on July 21, 1942, in Varawatti village of Bhalki Taluk, Bidar district, Karnataka, Kharge hails from a Dalit family and has had a decades-long political journey.

He has been serving as the President of the Indian National Congress since 2022 and as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha since 2021. A Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, he has represented the state in Parliament since 2020.

In a post on X, PM Modi posted: "Best wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji, on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life."

The Congress party also paid rich tributes to its veteran leader, highlighting his commitment to justice, democracy, and the Constitution.

"Warmest birthday greetings to our esteemed Congress President, Shri Kharge ji! A relentless champion of justice and equality, he leads the party with unparalleled courage, wisdom, and political acumen," the party said in a statement.

"His inspiring leadership strengthens our resolve to uphold the Constitution with unwavering integrity. His faith and commitment to democracy and decades of distinguished public service make him a true icon," the party added.

"Wishing you good health, immense happiness, and many more years of bold, visionary leadership. Happy Birthday, Shri Kharge ji!" Congress said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar also took to X and wished the Congress chief on his birthday, calling him the state's "pride".

"Warm birthday wishes to AICC President and Karnataka's pride, Shri Kharge avaru. Over the years, I have witnessed your deep commitment to the people and to the ideals of the Congress Party," he posted.

"Your journey from the grassroots to national leadership is an inspiration to all of us in public life. For Karnataka and for India, you remain a pillar of strength and wisdom. Wishing good health and many more years in the service of the nation," Shivakumar added.

Kharge is the first non-Gandhi Congress president in 24 years and the 98th person to head the party.

--IANS

sd/dpb