Former BJP MP Uday Singh named first national president of Jan Suraj Party

Patna, May 19 (IANS) In a significant political development ahead of the 2025 Assembly Elections in Bihar, Jan Suraj Party founder Prashant Kishor announced the appointment of former BJP MP Uday Singh alias Pappu Singh as the party’s first national president.

The decision marks a key step in strengthening the party’s organisational structure and electoral readiness.

Uday Singh, a two-time former MP from Purnea, was earlier with the BJP, and later fought elections on behalf of Congress after seat-sharing dynamics in 2019 saw Purnea allotted to the JDU.

Despite facing defeat on a Congress ticket, Singh continued his political engagement and gradually aligned with the Jan Suraj Party after parting ways with the Congress.

Singh hails from a bureaucratic and political family and is known for his considerable resources and political clout in the Seemanchal region.

His appointment is seen as a strategic move by Prashant Kishor to consolidate the party's presence, especially in north-eastern Bihar.

At a press conference in Patna, Prashant Kishor stated that the appointment was made unanimously by the party’s 150-member core committee, not through a majority vote.

He emphasised the importance of collective leadership and said the decision marks a new chapter in the party's journey.

In his first public statement after assuming the role, Uday Singh told IANS: “Jan Suraj Party is an emerging plant and we will nurture it to make it grow. I will first meet all party workers to understand what has been done so far, and then we will chalk out a strategy to strengthen the party further.”

The Jan Suraj Party continues to build momentum as former Union Minister RCP Singh joined the party just a day before. Singh’s inclusion and now Uday Singh’s elevation signal Prashant Kishor’s broader push to position Jan Suraj as a credible alternative in Bihar’s political landscape.

With the Bihar elections approaching, these appointments underscore the party's readiness to challenge established players and expand its reach across the state.

--IANS

ajk/uk