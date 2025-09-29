September 29, 2025 1:41 PM हिंदी

Prasad Oak on 100 films: Fortunate to work with legends like Ashok Saraf, Mohan Joshi, Vikram Gokhale

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Prasad Oak has achieved a milestone in Marathi cinema, completing 100 films and said that he has been fortunate to act alongside legendary artists like Ashok Saraf, Mohan Joshi, and Vikram Gokhale in select projects.

From “Ashtarupa Vaibhavi Laxmi Mata” to today’s “Vadapav”, the journey has been truly challenging, but Prasad has successfully reached this great milestone.

Vadapav marks his 100th film as an actor. Speaking about this milestone, he said: "For me, the experience of completing 100 films is extremely thrilling. Every role has taught me something invaluable. While working on these 100 films, I was fortunate to act alongside legendary artists like Ashok Saraf, Mohan Joshi, and Vikram Gokhale in select projects.”

The actor said that during this journey, actor Mohan Joshi once told him that “‘You do heroes, villains, guest appearances, comedy, serials—you are versatile. But success is also about how many times a producer or director chooses to work with you again. That proves how good an actor you are.’”

These words became very important in Prasad’s life.

“Now, while looking back at 100 films, I reflect on how many producers and directors gave me opportunities repeatedly—and from those came some of the finest projects of my career. For this, I feel deeply satisfied.”

He added: “From my first film with director Anil Surve to my 100th film directed by myself, I remain eternally grateful to all the producers and directors who trusted me across these 100 films. In this 28-year journey, it is the immense love of my audience across every medium—films, theatre, television, songs, direction—that helped me reach this milestone.”

“Because of their love and support, this journey was possible, and on the occasion of my 100th film, I sincerely thank my dear audience.”

The 50-year-old actor has received several awards including two Maharashtra State Film Awards and a National Film Award. In 2007, he participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Marathi and won, becoming Ajinkyatara.

