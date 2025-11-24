Prannoy, Srikanth eye revival on home soil at Syed Modi International 2025

Lucknow, Nov 24 (IANS) Under-pressure Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will be hoping that familiar surroundings and home support can ignite a late-season comeback in the Syed Modi International 2025, which begins on Tuesday at the Babu Banarasi Das UP Badminton Academy.

The BWF Super 300 event, named after 1982 Commonwealth Games champion Syed Modi, comes at a pivotal moment for two of India's most seasoned men's singles players, who have both had challenging campaigns in 2025.

Prannoy, who is currently ranked 35th in the world, has had a forgettable season. In his 15 BWF World Tour events this year, the 33-year-old has only advanced to the second round, losing eight of them in the first round.

Prannoy is the top-ranked Indian in the men's singles field going into the draw after Ayush Shetty abruptly withdraws. India's medal hopes will be carried by seasoned players as defending champion Lakshya Sen, who recently won the Australian Open, will not be competing this year.

Arriving in Lucknow following three consecutive first-round defeats, Srikanth, ranked 42nd in the world, is in the midst of yet another difficult stretch. However, there is some hope based on his past performance. The former world No. 1 won the Syed Modi International twice, in 2015 and 2016.

The other Indians in the men's singles draw hoping to make an impression at home are Kiran George, Priyanshu Rajawat, and Tharun Mannepalli. The absence of two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who ended her season early, makes room for the upcoming generation in women's singles.

India's challenge will be led by youngsters Tanvi Sharma, Anmol Kharb, and Unnati Hooda. Last year, Sindhu took home the title. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, the bronze medallists from the Commonwealth Games, lead the doubles field.

The top-seeded women's doubles team, ranked No. 14 in the world, will try to defend their title despite a lackluster comeback last week, when they lost in the Australian Open's opening round, their first competition since July.

Sai Pratheek and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy will spearhead India’s men’s doubles hopes as the second seeds, while Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde enter the mixed doubles draw also as second seeds.

