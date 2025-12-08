Saira Banu feels both 'heavy and full' as she fondly remembers Dharmendra

Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Veteran actress Saira Banu faced a hard time putting into words the enormous personality of the legend called Dharmendra.

Remembering Dharmendra on his 90th birthday, Saira Banu wrote on her Insta, "Dharam ji… if I were to put the man into words, it would never be easy. Some people are too large for language, too gentle for description, and too loved for boundaries and he was all of that. (sic)."

She pointed out how both Dharmendra and Dilip Kumar were extremely humble people and ended up touching every soul who came in contact.

"His humility was unlike…very much like Dilip Sahib…anything I have ever seen. In a world filled with stars, he shone differently… quietly with a warmth that touched every soul lucky enough to know him. He was always very close to our family effortlessly bridging the worlds of stardom and simplicity," she added.

Reflecting on the unique bond between Dharmendra and Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu admitted that at times she was left confused as to who loved her husband more, she or Dharam ji.

She shared, "And the way he loved Dilip Sahib… sometimes I could never decide who loved Dilip Sahib more Dharam Ji or I. Their bond was beyond friendship. It was something rare, something pure, something that made you believe that souls truly recognise each other."

Sending her heartfelt wishes to the 'He-Man' of Bollywood on his birthday, the veteran actress penned, "Today, on his birthday, my heart feels both heavy and full. Heavy because I wish he were still here with us… and full because I want to believe with all my heart that he is with Dilip Sahib once again. That somewhere, in a quieter, kinder world, the two of them have reunited… laughing, talking, sharing that indescribable bond only they understood."

"Happy Birthday, Dharam ji. You may not be here, but your goodness, your warmth, your humility they remain. And so does our love for you," Saira Banu's post concluded.

--IANS

pm/