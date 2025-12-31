Prajwal Dev receives wildcard for Bengaluru Open 2026

Bengaluru, Dec 31 (IANS) Indian tennis star Prajwal Dev has received a wild card for the Bengaluru Open 2026, highlighting the tournament’s dedication to supporting Indian talent internationally. As it marks its 10th edition, this esteemed event will take place in Bengaluru from January 5th to 11th, 2026, featuring a competitive international lineup alongside leading Indian players on the ATP Challenger Tour.

After winning the Men’s Singles title at the ITF World Tennis Tour M15 in Bhubaneswar last month, the wild card entry presents the 29-year-old with a crucial opportunity to face a highly talented field at one of India’s top tennis tournaments. Elevated last year to an ATP Challenger 125 level, the Bengaluru Open now offers a prize purse exceeding USD 225,000 and grants 125 ATP ranking points to the singles winner, increasing its attractiveness and competitive importance.

“It's a proud moment for me to compete at the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger, especially in my home state. This tournament has consistently provided us a world class stage to test ourselves against formidable international competition, and this being the 10th edition is certainly special. I am extremely grateful for the wild card and support by KSLTA and I look forward to playing at the Bengaluru Open and giving my best. Thank you.” Expressed Prajwal upon receiving the wild card.

Prajwal, a right-handed player from Mysore, has become a consistent presence on the professional circuit. He achieved his highest ATP singles ranking of No. 595 in February 2024 and his peak doubles ranking of No. 265 in July 2025. His career highlights include winning an ATP Challenger doubles title at the 2023 President’s Cup in Kazakhstan, partnering with fellow Indian Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha. He has also regularly represented Karnataka at the National Games and served as the flag bearer for the state in the last two editions.

Sunil Yajaman, the Tournament Director of the Bengaluru Open, also commented, saying, “Prajwal Dev has been a consistent and committed performer on the professional circuit and has contributed significantly to Indian tennis over the years. His dedication and hard work make him a deserving recipient of the wild card for the Bengaluru Open 2026. The tournament has always aimed to support Indian players by providing them opportunities at a high competitive level, and we are confident that Prajwal will make the most of this chance on home soil.”

Organised by the KSLTA in association with the All India Tennis Association (AITA), the landmark 10th edition of the Bengaluru Open will feature a strong international line-up alongside India’s leading players. With Dev taking to the court as a wildcard entrant, the tournament once again reinforces its role as a vital platform for Indian tennis and promises fans a week of world-class action.

