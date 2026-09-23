September 23, 2026 6:03 PM हिंदी

India, Australia discuss deepening cooperation on climate action, energy sector

India, Australia discuss deepening cooperation on climate action, energy sector

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Union Minister for Environment Bhupender Yadav met Australian Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen in New Delhi on Wednesday, with discussions focusing on key priorities for the upcoming Pre-COP meeting in Fiji and COP31 in Turkey.

Bowen is also serving as President of the COP31 negotiations under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Following the meeting, Yadav took to X and posted, "Happy to have met with Mr Chris Bowen, Australia's Minister for Climate Change and Energy and President of the COP31 negotiations, in New Delhi today. We had an engaging discussion on key agenda items for the upcoming Pre-COP in Fiji and COP31 in Turkey."

The Union Minister stated that during the meeting, he highlighted the "success stories" of India's climate action under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past decade.

"I also reaffirmed India's commitment to being a supportive partner to Australia in its role as President of the COP31 negotiations," he added.

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, also held talks with Bowen, as the two leaders explored ways to further strengthen cooperation between India and Australia in the energy sector.

The discussion covered a range of areas, including renewable energy, energy storage, grid integration, green hydrogen, clean-energy supply chains and emerging technologies.

"It was a pleasure to welcome the Minister for Climate Change and Energy of Australia, H.E. Chris Bowen, to India. We discussed taking the India-Australia energy partnership forward through greater cooperation in Renewable Energy, energy storage, grid integration, Green Hydrogen, Clean Energy supply chains and new technologies. India and Australia have complementary strengths, and there is immense potential to turn our shared commitment into practical partnerships that create opportunities for our people and industries," Joshi posted on X.

The Union Minister stated that he also invited Bowen and Australian businesses to participate in the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo in New Delhi this November.

"Looking forward to taking our energy partnership to greater heights," he added.

--IANS

scor/sd/

LATEST NEWS

Mumbai City FC steps up preparation under head coach Manolo Marquez in the 2026-27 Indian Super League (ISL) season. Photo credit: Mumbai City FC/X

ISL 2026-27: Mumbai City FC steps up preparation under head coach Manolo Marquez

'Better advised to counsel Pakistan': India rejects OIC Contact Group's statement on Jammu and Kashmir (File Image)

'Better advised to counsel Pakistan': India rejects OIC Contact Group's statement on Jammu and Kashmir

My dream has been fulfilled’ -- coach Vijay Sharma hails weightlifting Mirabai Chanu’s silver medal in the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Asian Games: ‘My dream has been fulfilled’ -- Vijay Sharma hails Mirabai Chanu’s silver medal

Thomson Andrews on reuniting with Pritam for ‘Rangiyara’: He gives you the confidence to explore

Thomson Andrews on reuniting with Pritam for ‘Rangiyara’: He gives you the confidence to explore

Lakshya Raichandani's unbeaten ton in the third and final Youth ODI powers India U-19 to 3-0 series win against Australia U-19 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. Photo credit: BCCI Domestic/X

Raichandani's unbeaten ton powers India U-19 to 3-0 series win over Australia U-19

Mirabai Chanu seeks Arjuna Award after winning historic maiden silver medal in the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Asian Games: Mirabai Chanu seeks Arjuna Award after winning historic silver (Ld)

Krystle D'Souza on her first Lalbaugcha Raja visit: ‘He chooses when to call you’

Krystle D'Souza on her first Lalbaugcha Raja visit: ‘He chooses when to call you’

Randeep Hooda on his first National Award: I was there as Nyomica’s father

Randeep Hooda on his first National Award: I was there as Nyomica’s father

Bhuvan Bam reveals challenges behind ‘Dhindora 2’: ‘I had to rewrite a lot of drafts’

Bhuvan Bam reveals challenges behind ‘Dhindora 2’: ‘I had to rewrite a lot of drafts’

'A very special moment' -- IOA President PT Usha congratulates weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on winning a historic silver medal in the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya on Wednesday. Photo credit: @PT Usha/X

Asian Games: 'A very special moment' -- Usha congratulates Mirabai Chanu on historic silver