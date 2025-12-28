December 28, 2025 4:14 PM हिंदी

Prabhas reveals he used to forget his scenes while watching Zarina Wahab in 'Raja Saab’

Prabhas reveals he used to forget his scenes while watching Zarina Wahab in 'Raja Saab’

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Prabhas, who will be seen sharing screen space with veteran actress Zarina Wahab in "Raja Saab", revealed that while dubbing for the movie, he used to forget his own scenes as he got too busy watching Zarina's incredible performance.

Speaking during the pre-release event of Maruthi’s highly-awaited horror comedy, the Rebel Star called Zarina the hero of "Raja Saab".

The 'Baahubali' actor shared, “This is a story of a grandmother and grandson. Zarina Wahab garu played my grandmother in this film. While she was dubbing, I forgot my own scenes and kept watching her scenes. I became a fan of her acting. Along with me, Zarina garu is also the hero of ‘Raja Saab’."

Talking about his other co-stars in the movie, he said that as Sanjay Dutt appears in a close-up shot on the screen, he eats up the entire scene.

"Riddhi, Malavika, and Nidhhi are three beautiful heroines, and they will impress you with their performances and screen presence", added the 'Salaar' actor.

Prabhas revealed that when he first discussed the movie with filmmaker Maruthi, he expressed his desire to make a good entertainer.

Sharing how the film is a result of Maruthi's three years of immense hard work, he added, "The three years of stress and responsibility of ‘Raja Saab’ brought tears to Maruthi garu’s eyes. When I first met Maruthi garu, I told him that all films are becoming action-oriented and that we should give our fans a good entertaining movie. With the horror-comedy genre, we prepared this project."

Prabhas further praised Maruthi for his incredible writing skills, saying, "When it came to the climax, I became a fan of Maruthi garu’s writing. I wondered whether he wrote it with a pen or a machine gun. Such a climax has not come even in horror-comedy films."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Kunal Kemmu captures leopard in his lens on jungle safari

Kunal Kemmu captures leopard in his lens on jungle safari

Sexual misconduct case: Survivor alleges pressure to protect filmmaker P.T. Kunhummuhammed

Sexual misconduct case: Survivor alleges pressure to protect filmmaker P.T. Kunhummuhammed

Army Boys Sports Company, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club enter Sub-jr Men Academy C'ships final

Army Boys Sports Company, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club enter Sub-jr Men Academy C'ships final

Meta-owned Instagram hit by brief outage, users report login and app issues

Meta-owned Instagram hit by brief outage, users report login and app issues

Total investment in real estate at $3.5 billion in 2025: Report

Total investment in real estate at $3.5 billion in 2025: Report

Sussanne Khan says 'make mama beam brightest in heaven' in her birthday wish for sister Farah

Sussanne Khan says 'make mama beam brightest in heaven' in her birthday wish for sister Farah

Head reveals he reached out to Duckett after Noosa backlash 'to see if he was going alright'

Head reveals he reached out to Duckett after Noosa backlash 'to see if he was going alright'

Indian junior men’s hockey team cap off a successful 2025 with two major international medals

Indian junior men’s hockey team cap off a successful 2025 with two major international medals

Madhuri Dixit explains how rising cinema ticket prices are affecting theatre footfalls

Madhuri Dixit explains how rising cinema ticket prices are affecting theatre footfalls

Krystle D’Souza shares how a small role in ‘Dhurandhar’ turned into a big moment for her

Krystle D’Souza shares how a small role in ‘Dhurandhar’ turned into a big moment for her