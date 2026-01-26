Powerful display of national pride: PM Modi on R-Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Following the 77th Republic Day parade on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared glimpses of the celebrations from the Kartavya Path and said that the magnificent display showcased the strength of India's democracy and national pride.

India celebrated its 77th Republic Day with a spectacular display of its new combat edge, indigenous weaponry, with a 'Battle Array' format of the Indian Army, offering a comprehensive visual of battlefield formations and the sequence of operations undertaken during wartime.

Several cultural performances and tableaus were also rolled out at the Kartavya Path during the historic celebrations.

In a post on X, PM Modi said: "India celebrated Republic Day with great enthusiasm and pride. The magnificent parade at Kartavya Path showcased the strength of our democracy, the richness of our heritage and the unity that binds our nation together."

In a separate post, he said that Kartavya Path witnessed a "powerful display of national pride" during the Republic Day celebrations.

"The Republic Day parade showcased India's formidable security apparatus, reflecting the nation's preparedness, technological capability and unwavering commitment to safeguarding its citizens," he said.

The Republic Day parade, he said, offered a glimpse into the strengthening capabilities of India's security forces. "Our forces are truly our pride!" he added.

He also shared some photos from the vivid display of India's cultural mosaic that unfolded at Kartavya Path earlier in the day, marked by vibrant performances and tableaus.

The Republic Day celebrations started with Prime Minister Modi paying homage to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial. He laid a wreath at the memorial, leading the nation in honouring the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives on the line of duty protecting the nation.

During this, the Inter-Services Guards, made up of one officer and 21 guards (seven from each service), observed the traditions of 'Salami Shastra' followed by 'Shok Shastra' to pay their respects.

After witnessing the Republic Day parade, PM Modi yet again broke the protocol and continued his tradition of walking down the Kartavya Path.

He walked quite a distance and greeted enthusiastic attendees seated in enclosures. The people erupted into cheers and clapped as he passed by.

The attendees greeted the Prime Minister with sparkling eyes, tricolours in hands, and chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

Children climbed on chairs to catch a glimpse of PM Modi with smiling faces.

He then boarded his car and waved to the excited people who were heard shouting 'Modi-Modi' slogans as he moved ahead down the Kartavya Path.

Wearing a red-colored tie-and-dye traditional turban with golden peacock feathers motifs, PM Modi also continued his tradition of making the headgear a hallmark of his Republic Day celebrations.

PM Modi also crossed over to the other side of the Kartavya Path, where the excited crowd greeted him and captured the moment with photographs.

This is not the first time the Prime Minister has broken protocol. He has been doing it since 2015.

--IANS

sd/vd