March 31, 2026 6:03 PM हिंदी

Postal unions meet Dr Jitendra Singh to discuss pensions, cadre restructuring concerns

Postal unions meet minister Jitendra Singh to discuss pension, cadre restructuring concerns

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) A delegation of postal employees and representatives of various postal unions met with Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, and Atomic Energy, Dr Jitendra Singh, to discuss cadre restructuring, implementation of financial upgradation schemes, pension issues, the government said on Tuesday.

Concerns relating to Mail Motor Service and its future role in the evolving communication ecosystem were also discussed, an official statement said.

The delegation also discussed issues related to career progression under existing schemes and sought greater uniformity in implementation across regions. Matters concerning Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), including social security coverage and welfare measures, were also discussed.

The delegation thanked PM Narendra Modi and the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) for effectively addressing their concerns, periodically, the statement from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said.

After representations were made regarding pension and family pension-related issues, Dr Singh suggested making effective use of existing institutional mechanisms, including Pension Adalat, CPENGRAM, and pension grievance forums, for the expedited resolution of long-pending cases.

Acknowledging the contribution of postal employees in ensuring last-mile service delivery across the country, particularly in rural and remote areas, and in sustaining essential services during challenging times, the minister, referring to the changing nature of communication and service delivery, indicated the need for aligning workforce structures and service models with emerging technologies and evolving public requirements.

He also encouraged exploring new avenues and opportunities within the broader framework of administrative and service reforms.

The participants also discussed coordination in sectors linked to atomic energy and allied areas, with a view to strengthening institutional capabilities and ensuring effective participation of stakeholders.

Singh said that the issues raised in the meeting, including that of cadre restructuring, would be taken up with the Ministries and Departments concerned for appropriate consideration, in accordance with established policy provisions and applicable rules.

--IANS

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