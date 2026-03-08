Post of President is beyond politics: Rijiju on Prez Murmu's venue change in Bengal

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stated on Sunday that the controversy surrounding the venue change for the 9th International Santal Conference, as well as the challenges faced by the country's first tribal President, Droupadi Murmu, is not only "unfortunate" for West Bengal but for the entire nation.

In a post on X, Rijiju indirectly criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, emphasising that the office of the President transcends politics and represents the highest constitutional dignity of the country.

"It is very unfortunate not only for West Bengal but for the entire country that this kind of suffering has been expressed by the first tribal President of the country, Droupadi Murmu Ji. The post of President is beyond politics, a symbol of the nation's highest constitutional dignity," the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.

Earlier on Saturday, when the incident took place, Rijiju had said, "I have always taken pride in being Adivasi and Indian. This shameful act by the Chief Minister of West Bengal has hurt my pride. Insulting the esteemed tribal woman, Hon'ble Draupadi Murmu Ji, who holds the office of the President of India, is an insult to tribal pride and an assault on the Constitution of India."

The remarks came after President Droupadi Murmu expressed displeasure over the last-minute change in the venue of the Santal Conference in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal.

The event was originally scheduled to be held at Phansidewa, but the organisers were compelled to shift it to a smaller venue at Gossaipur after the state administration allegedly denied permission for the programme at the original location, citing security concerns.

During the event, President Murmu expressed concern over the sudden change of venue and the inconvenience caused to participants. She also noted that neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor any member of her Cabinet met her during her visit to the state.

The West Bengal government, led by Trinamool Congress, has come under scathing attacks from various sections of society over the developments at the President programme.

However, both Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhisek Banerjee have issued social media statements refuting the criticisms.

--IANS

sd/