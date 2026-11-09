Post-Diwali pollution chokes Delhi; AQI nears 450 in Sonia Vihar, multiple areas record severe air quality

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Delhi witnessed a sharp deterioration in air quality on Monday, a day after Diwali celebrations, with pollution levels reaching the 'Severe' category in several localities, according to monitoring data.

A dense blanket of smog covered several parts of the national Capital in the morning hours, considerably reducing visibility. The situation was particularly noticeable around Inderlok and other residential areas.

Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 376, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer application.

However, several monitoring stations registered considerably higher pollution levels. Sonia Vihar topped the list with an AQI of 449, followed by Burari Crossing at 445 and Vivek Vihar at 441, as per a Pollution Dashboard.

Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 439, while Delhi University's North Campus registered 437 and Rohini 435. Other locations reporting 'Severe' air quality included DTU (431), Bawana (424), Chandni Chowk and Patparganj (418 each), Mundka (413), NIH Narela and Punjabi Bagh (408 each), and the Commonwealth Sports Complex and ITO (404 each).

The post-Diwali pollution situation has once again brought the effectiveness of measures to curb firecracker emissions into question. Despite restrictions and directions issued by the Supreme Court, firecrackers continued to be burst in several parts of Delhi beyond the permitted hours.

The situation has also drawn attention to the functioning of agencies responsible for monitoring air quality. According to an NDTV report, pollution levels in several neighbourhoods had climbed significantly above prescribed limits on Diwali night.

R.K. Puram and Nehru Nagar, near Lajpat Nagar, were among the worst-affected locations until 9 p.m. The real-time monitoring system initially reflected a steep upward movement in pollution levels. However, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee's (DPCC) website reportedly stopped displaying live readings from several monitoring stations for a few hours.

The affected locations included R.K. Puram, Nehru Nagar, Mundka, Sonia Vihar and Dwarka, raising concerns over the availability of monitoring data during the peak pollution period.

Separately, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra targeted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that a campaign was being run from the latter's residence to malign the festival of Deepavali under the guise of concerns over pollution.

Official figures also indicated that pollution levels in certain parts of Delhi exceeded the World Health Organisation's (WHO) recommended limits by more than 50 times after residents continued bursting firecrackers beyond the Supreme Court's 10 p.m. deadline.

--IANS

jk/rad