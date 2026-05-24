May 24, 2026 9:54 AM हिंदी

Pooja Gor on changing landscape of small-town dramas: Audiences interested in rooted stories

Pooja Gor on changing landscape of small-town dramas: Audiences interested in rooted stories

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Actress Pooja Gor opened up about the changing landscape of small-town dramas on the OTT platform.

Talking to IANS, she stated that the viewers are now drawn towards rooted stories that belong to the heartland.

The 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya' actress also stressed that the audience, which earlier was attracted towards glamour-driven stories, now looks for characters they can relate to and projects real emotions.

She was asked, "Shows like Mirzapur have changed the landscape of small-town crime dramas on OTT. Do you think Looteri Dulhan also presents North Indian storytelling from a fresh perspective?"

Pooja told IANS, "Audiences today are deeply interested in rooted stories from the heartland. Earlier, glamour-driven stories dominated the screen, but now people want relatable characters and realistic emotions."

Sharing what sets her show, "Looteri Dulhar," apart, she added, "What makes Looteri Dulhan special is that it combines drama, comedy, action, suspense, and emotion into one entertaining package. Family entertainers are always important because they bring people together. Thankfully, our series offers that balance while still being thrilling."

Pooja essays the role of Sub-Inspector Sandhya Yadav, a fearless and determined officer, who is investigating a series of mysterious cases where brides loot their grooms and disappear overnight.

Shedding light on her character, Pooja said that she was drawn to the emotional depth of Sandhya.

Pooja shared, “What attracted me to 'Looteri Dulhan' was how emotionally layered Sandhya is. She is strong and fearless on the outside, but internally she’s constantly battling judgment, expectations, and the pressure to prove herself. She isn’t just solving a case, she’s fighting for her own identity in a world that constantly tries to define women in limited ways.”

Directed by Glen Barretto, along with Ankush Mohla, "Looteri Dulhan" premiered on Hungama OTT on 19th May this year.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Kane's hat-trick steers Bayern to domestic double with German Cup win

Kane's hat-trick steers Bayern to domestic double with German Cup win

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy date night at basketball game in Cleveland

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce enjoy date night at basketball game in Cleveland

Rupee stabilisation, better earnings growth to bring FIIs back to Indian markets

Rupee stabilisation, better earnings growth to bring FIIs back to Indian markets

Mallorca, Girona relegated as Celta, Getafe assure Europe in La Liga last round

Mallorca, Girona relegated as Celta, Getafe assure Europe in La Liga last round

Nick Jonas reveals the movie which always makes him cry when he watches with his 4-year-old daughter

Nick Jonas reveals the movie which always makes him cry when he watches with his 4-year-old daughter

Ebola outbreak: India advises citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Congo, Uganda

Ebola outbreak: India advises citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Congo, Uganda

Ram Charan issues public apology to Jasprit Bumrah after mistaking him to be footballer: I’m genuinely forgetful with names

Ram Charan issues public apology to Jasprit Bumrah after mistaking him to be footballer: I’m genuinely forgetful with names

Counting begins in Bengal's Falta; Trinamool agents absent at centre

Counting begins in Bengal's Falta; Trinamool agents absent at centre

Khan Saab on why old melodies continue to connect with younger audiences: It has a timeless soul

Khan Saab on why old melodies continue to connect with younger audiences: It has a timeless soul

Vedang Raina speaks up on Imtiaz Ali’s ‘unique’ way of approaching his actors with vital information about characters

Vedang Raina speaks up on Imtiaz Ali’s ‘unique’ way of approaching his actors with vital information about characters