Pooja Gor on changing landscape of small-town dramas: Audiences interested in rooted stories

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) Actress Pooja Gor opened up about the changing landscape of small-town dramas on the OTT platform.

Talking to IANS, she stated that the viewers are now drawn towards rooted stories that belong to the heartland.

The 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya' actress also stressed that the audience, which earlier was attracted towards glamour-driven stories, now looks for characters they can relate to and projects real emotions.

She was asked, "Shows like Mirzapur have changed the landscape of small-town crime dramas on OTT. Do you think Looteri Dulhan also presents North Indian storytelling from a fresh perspective?"

Pooja told IANS, "Audiences today are deeply interested in rooted stories from the heartland. Earlier, glamour-driven stories dominated the screen, but now people want relatable characters and realistic emotions."

Sharing what sets her show, "Looteri Dulhar," apart, she added, "What makes Looteri Dulhan special is that it combines drama, comedy, action, suspense, and emotion into one entertaining package. Family entertainers are always important because they bring people together. Thankfully, our series offers that balance while still being thrilling."

Pooja essays the role of Sub-Inspector Sandhya Yadav, a fearless and determined officer, who is investigating a series of mysterious cases where brides loot their grooms and disappear overnight.

Shedding light on her character, Pooja said that she was drawn to the emotional depth of Sandhya.

Pooja shared, “What attracted me to 'Looteri Dulhan' was how emotionally layered Sandhya is. She is strong and fearless on the outside, but internally she’s constantly battling judgment, expectations, and the pressure to prove herself. She isn’t just solving a case, she’s fighting for her own identity in a world that constantly tries to define women in limited ways.”

Directed by Glen Barretto, along with Ankush Mohla, "Looteri Dulhan" premiered on Hungama OTT on 19th May this year.

--IANS

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