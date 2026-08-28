Pooja Bhatt’s brother Rahul Bhatt ties Rakhi to her, calls her his ‘protector’ on Raksha Bandhan

Mumbai, August 28 (IANS) Actor Rahul Bhatt celebrated Raksha Bandhan by sharing a picture with his sister Pooja Bhatt and calling her his ‘protector’.

Rahul took to his social media account and shared a picture with Pooja as they celebrated the festival. He captioned it as, “My protector- my sister.” In the picture, Rahul was seen tying the Rakhi to Pooja.

Talking about Rahul and Pooja, they are the children of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his first wife Kiran Bhatt, formerly known as Lorraine Bright. Mahesh Bhatt later married actress Soni Razdan, and they have two daughters, Shaheen and Alia Bhatt.

Rahul has worked as a fitness trainer and has also appeared on television, and has also frequently found himself in the spotlight over controversies.

The actor has always spoken highly of his sister Pooja Bhatt and stated how she has been his rock solid support throughout.

Rahul has also spoken about his half-sister Alia Bhatt, saying that he considers Pooja more talented and sees her as the sibling who carried forward their father’s legacy.

At the same time, he has maintained that he shares a good relationship with Alia.

Pooja, meanwhile, has carved out her own place in Hindi cinema as an actor, producer and director. She made her acting debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Daddy in 1989 and went on to star in films including Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak, Sir, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, Chaahat, Border and Zakhm.

She later ventured into filmmaking and production, backing projects such as Tamanna, Dushman and Zakhm. Zakhm won the National Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. She also directed films including Paap, Holiday, Dhokha and Jism 2.

After a long break from acting, Pooja returned to the screen with the 2021 OTT series Bombay Begums.

–IANS

rd/