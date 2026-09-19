Boney Kapoor celebrates 17 years of Salman Khan-starrer ‘Wanted’: The film created a cultural impact

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Producer Boney Kapoor has marked 17 years of his 2009 production ‘Wanted’ starring Salman Khan, calling the Salman Khan-starrer a “true game-changer” and a landmark film that played an important role in shaping modern Hindi mass-action cinema.

Boney took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of a single-screen theatre playing ‘Wanted’, when it was released in 2009. He also added the song Le Le Mazaa Le as the background score for the photograph.

The filmmaker wrote: “17 years ago, India witnessed the arrival of a film that went on to become a true game-changer, a landmark of Indian cinema — WANTED. Released in 2009, WANTED brought together the electrifying screen presence of @beingsalmankhan the blockbuster direction of @PrabhuDevaofficial, the elegance of Ayesha Takia, and a powerful commercial entertainer that connected with audiences across the country.”

He recalled how Salman’s performance as Radhe left a lasting impression.

“From WANTED becoming a defining title to its unforgettable action, dialogues, music and Salman Khan’s iconic portrayal of Radhe, the film created a cultural impact that continues to be remembered by audiences even today.”

The filmmaker said “Wanted” marked an important evolution of “mass action cinema.”

“It was more than just an action entertainer — it marked an important moment in the evolution of the modern Hindi mass-action cinema. 17 years of Radhe. 17 years of iconic dialogues. 17 years of whistle-worthy action. 17 years of WANTED. Here’s celebrating the enduring legacy of a film that became a milestone in Indian commercial cinema."

Wanted, action thriller film directed by Prabhu Deva, who was the director of the remake of Tamil film Pokkiri. It also stars Prakash Raj, Ayesha Takia, Vinod Khanna, Mahesh Manjrekar with Arvind Swamy, Govinda and Anil Kapoor.

The followed a sharpshooter who is caught between a gangster who wants him dead since he knows too much, the police who want him for the information he holds and his girlfriend who yearns for him to mend his ways.

--IANS

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