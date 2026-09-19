Malayalam film ‘Half’ makes history at TIFF; becomes first Malayalam film to be screened in the Midnight Madness section

Chennai, Sep 19 (IANS) Director Samjad PS's upcoming film 'Half' has made history by becoming the first Malayalam film to be screened in the prestigious Midnight Madness section of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Sources present at the venue claimed the film’s screening was met with an electrifying response from the audience, with the energy inside the theatre continuing through the post-screening question and answer session.

Produced by Anne Sajeev and P. K. Sajeev under the banner of Fragrant Nature Film Creations, 'Half' drew enthusiastic reactions from international audiences for its raw, distinctive and immersive cinematic experience.

The packed theatre erupted in applause at several moments during the screening, with the film’s intense world and unconventional presentation leaving a strong impression on viewers.

Director Samjad, producers Anne Sajeev and P. K. Sajeev, lead actors Ranjith Sajeev and Aiswarya Raj, music composer Mithun Mukundan and sound designer Vishnu Govind joined the session, engaging with the audience on the film’s theme, making, visual language, music, sound design and performances.

The performances of Ranjith Sajeev and Aiswarya Raj were discussed during the Q&A session, with viewers posing questions to the actors about their characters in the film.

The film’s action sequences also emerged as a major talking point among viewers, with the fight choreography by Very Tri Yulisman drawing particular attention. The film’s music and sound design were equally appreciated for contributing to its intense atmosphere and immersive viewing experience.

For the unaware, the film boasts of a fine technical unit. Cameraman Pappinu has shot the film while editing for the film has been handled by Mahesh Bhuvanend. Sound design for the film is by Vishnu Govind.

The film’s international journey has been strengthened by its global partnerships. Excel Entertainment and AA Films are presenting and distributing HALF across North India, while its International Sales Rights have been acquired by Best Friend Forever (BFF).

--IANS

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