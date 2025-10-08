Pooja Bhatt takes a trip down memory lane, shares a still from her movie "Tamanna"

Mumbai Oct 8 (IANS) Actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt took to her social media account to share her bad picture, revisiting one of her most cherished projects, "Tamanna", released in 1997.

In the post, Bhatt described the song “Yeh Kya Hua” as one of her favourites from the film, which also marked her debut as a producer. She captioned the post as, “One of my favourite songs from Tamanna (1997), my first film as a producer. Thank you, @anumalikmusic, for always giving us music that comes straight from your heart. @dabbooratnani.”

Released in 1997, "Tamanna" was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and featured Pooja Bhatt in a pivotal role alongside Paresh Rawal, Manoj Bajpai and Sharad Kapoor. The film narrated the sensitive story of a deco and intersex individual, played by Rawal, who raises an abandoned girl, "Tamanna", played by Bhatt, as his own daughter.

The film explored themes of identity and social prejudices, winning critical acclaim for its bold subject. Pooja Bhatt's portrayal of "Tamanna" stood out as heartfelt and layered, adding emotional depth to the narrative. One of the special aspects of "Tamanna" was its ahead-of-its-time storytelling, tackling gender identity and social stigma in a way rarely seen in mainstream cinema of the 90s.

Bhatt, who often shares nostalgic memories from her film, credited music composer Anu Mallik for creating tunes that remained timeless. She also thanked celebrity photographer Daboor Ratnani for capturing iconic tales she re-shared. Apart from revisiting her cinematic past, Pooja Bhatt has also recently ventured into new formats of storytelling.

She has launched her own audio podcast, where her father and celebrated filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt appeared as her first guest, sparking engaging conversations on life and cinema.

Pooja Bhatt is the elder sister of actress Alia Bhatt, a stepsister, and comes from one of Bollywood's most prominent film personalities. In the 90s, she was touted to be one of the topmost, top-notch actresses and has delivered several memorable performances.

Her movies “Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin”, “Sadak”, “Zakhm”, and “Daddy” have earned her admiration for her strong screen presence and versatility.

