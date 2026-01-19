Polish Deputy PM backs India's call to counter cross-border terrorism

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on Monday agreed with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on the need to combat cross-border terrorism, citing recent attacks on Polish infrastructure.

During a meeting with the EAM in New Delhi, Sikorski said, "I completely agree with you on the need to counter trans border terrorism. Poland, as you may have heard, has been a victim of both arson and attempted state terrorism when the Polish railway line was blown up under a moving train, just very recently. Fortunately, through the incompetence of the terrorists, there were no casualties."

The Polish leader also echoed EAM Jaishankar's views on what he described as the "unfairness of selective tariff targeting", warning of global consequences.

"I also completely agree with you on the unfairness of selective targeting by tariffs. And we in Europe know something about that also, and we fear that this is progressing to a global trade turbulence," he further added.

EAM Jaishankar also responded to these remarks and said, "Of course, the selective targeting is not just limited to tariffs; there have been other forms of selective targeting also, but we will discuss that."

Highlighting the shared historical experiences, Sikorski said that both India and Poland are dynamic regional players and should work together to explore emerging opportunities.

"We seem to be the dynamic countries in our regions, and therefore we should explore the opportunities that are there. We are also countries that were colonised in the 19th century. So we have particular sensitivities in that area," he added.

The Polish Deputy PM also expressed hope that India would remain actively engaged in Europe, noting New Delhi's establishment of Embassies across Europe.

"And we are hoping that India will continue to stay engaged in Europe. Well, we've noticed that you are establishing embassies everywhere in Europe, which means that you're serious about relations with the European Union," he stressed.

Sikorski expressed his delight at attending the Jaipur Literary Festival for the first time, calling it a great global cultural event.

"I have been to India many times before, privately and officially. But for the first time since the establishment by our Prime Ministers of the strategic partnership, and as you said, we want to review the progress and the perspectives," he noted.

