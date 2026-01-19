Poland shouldn't help fuel terrorism in our neighbourhood: EAM Jaishankar calls out selective targeting of India

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Highlighting the challenges of cross-border terrorism faced by India, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Monday urged Poland to display zero tolerance for terrorism and not help fuel the terrorist infrastructure in India's neighbourhood.

In his opening remarks during a meeting with Polish Deputy Prime Minister Radoslaw Sikorski in New Delhi on Monday, EAM Jaishankar noted that the ties between India and Poland have progressed steadily; however, he noted that they need constant tending.

"Deputy Prime Minister, you are no stranger to our region and are more than familiar with the long-standing challenges of cross-border terrorism. I hope at this meeting to discuss some of your recent travels to the region. Poland should display zero tolerance for terrorism and not help fuel the terrorist infrastructure in our neighbourhood," he added.

He also reiterated India's stance on the Ukraine conflict and termed "selective targeting" of New Delhi "unfair and unjustified."

EAM Jaishankar noted that he and Sikorski are meeting at a time when the world is under considerable churn and stressed that it is useful to exchange views and perspectives as India and Poland are two nations located in different regions, each with its own challenges and opportunities.

"Today, our conversation will naturally cover regional and global developments. In particular, an exchange of assessments on our respective neighbourhoods would be useful. You have been speaking about it publicly during your visit as well," he said.

"In the recent past, both in New York last September and in Paris this January, I have candidly shared our views on the Ukraine conflict and its implications. While doing so, I have also repeatedly underlined that the selective targeting of India is both unfair and unjustified. I do so again today," the EAM added.

Hailing the bilateral ties, EAM Jaishankar said, "Our bilateral relationship has also progressed steadily, but nevertheless needs constant tending. India and Poland have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly ties. In recent years, it's been marked by high-level political exchanges and vibrant economic and people-to-people ties," citing the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Poland in August 2024, during which the bilateral ties were elevated to a strategic partnership status.

EAM Jaishankar stated that Poland is one of India's largest trading partners in Central Europe, adding that the bilateral trade stands at about $7 billion. He mentioned that Indian investment in Poland has surpassed $3 billion, creating a number of job opportunities for Poles.

"Today, Deputy Prime Minister, we would review the action plan 2024-28 through which we seek to realise the full potential of our strategic partnership. We will also discuss ways to take forward our cooperation in trade and investment, defence and security technologies and digital innovation," he said.

