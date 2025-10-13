PoK residents view deal with Pak authorities as 'temporary truce'

London, Oct 13 (IANS) Large scale protests that erupted recently across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir have now been suspended after violent clashes and an agreement with the authorities. While Pakistani authorities have portrayed the deal as a "restoration of peace", the local residents have termed it as a temporary truce born out of exhaustion and repression instead of resolution, a report has detailed.

The protests led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) and supported by various civic groups started as a mass movement against years of political neglect, economic exploitation, and social discrimination by Pakistani authorities, a report in UK-based newspaper for British Asians, Asian Lite highlighted. Unrest in PoJK was witnessed over several weeks in September, with violent clashes between unarmed civilians and security forces.

Dozens of protesters and also several police personnel were injured as the Pakistani security personnel resorted to live fire and tear gas to suppress protests in cities, including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Neelum, and Poonch. Protest leaders agreed to suspend the demonstration after reaching a 25-point accord with the local authorities.

While writing in Asian Lite, Sakariya Kareem noted, "The agreement promises cheaper wheat, reduced electricity tariffs, and improvements in health, education, and other public services. However, the deal leaves out many key demands from the broader 38-point charter, such as abolishing the 12 reserved legislative seats and curbing the privileges of Pakistan’s ruling elite. While Islamabad has portrayed the agreement as a 'restoration of peace,' many residents view it as a temporary truce born out of exhaustion and repression rather than resolution. Years of unaddressed grievances, repeated broken promises, and systemic exploitation have left the people deeply skeptical. The apparent calm in PoJK thus masks lingering frustration and distrust, raising fears that unrest could return unless Pakistan undertakes genuine political and economic reforms."

Protests erupted in PoJK after JKAAC and other groups launched a coordinated campaign, which included strikes, rallies, and public demonstrations. Protests were launched against the Pakistani authorities failure to fulfill political, economic, and social rights promised or expected by local residents.

The report added: "At the core of the agitation is a comprehensive 38-point charter of demands that includes the abolition of the 12 legislative seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees settled in Pakistan, reduction in electricity tariffs, subsidization of essential goods like wheat flour, free and uniform education, free healthcare access, and the curtailment of privileges enjoyed by the ruling elite. These demands highlight deep grievances caused by systemic discrimination and socio-economic inequalities enforced by the Pakistani-administered regime in the territory. Unfortunately, the Pakistani government responded to the peaceful protests with severe brutality. Security forces, including police and Rangers, launched violent crackdowns using live ammunition and tear gas against unarmed demonstrators."

The crackdown also included arrests and alleged extrajudicial actions against protest leaders and activists. Pakistani authorities imposed restrictions like shutting down internet services and restricting movement through blockades and curfews. Despite this, protesters continued to defy curfews and blockades, showcasing frustration among local residents and determination to gain justice and rights.

The Asian Lite report stated, "Pakistan’s systemic plundering of PoJK’s resources, particularly hydropower projects like the Mangla Dam, has added another layer of resentment. Locals argue that despite contributing to Pakistan’s energy production, they face exorbitant electricity tariffs, even as government officials enjoy substantial privileges such as cars, fuel allowances, and personal security details. This economic disparity underscores the unequal treatment that fuels broader demands for justice and equitable governance. The protests have not only been a demand for immediate political reforms but also an indictment of Pakistan’s deep-rooted policies that continue to strip the region of its resources and basic rights."

--IANS

akl/as