PMO’s new address 'Seva Teerth' to be inaugurated by PM Modi tomorrow

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is all set to relocate from the British-era building in South Block to its new address -- 'Seva Teerth', the newly constructed building at Kartavya Path, on Friday.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the complex -- Seva Teerth as well as Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2.

The inauguration will mark a transformative milestone in India’s administrative governance architecture as the Seva Teerth houses the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the National Security Council Secretariat and the Cabinet Secretariat.

Inside the Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2, several high-profile ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, Defence, Health & Family Welfare, Education, will operate.

According to officials, PM Modi will first unveil the name of the building complex Seva Teerth at around 1.30 p.m. and then formally inaugurate Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 and also address a public programme at Seva Teerth at around 6 p.m.

The new complex reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem. Both building complexes feature digitally integrated offices, structured public interface zones and centralised reception facilities.

These features will enhance collaboration, efficiency, seamless governance, improved citizen engagement and enhanced employee well-being.

Designed in accordance with 4-Star GRIHA standards, the complexes incorporate renewable energy systems, water conservation measures, waste management solutions and high-performance building envelopes.

“These measures significantly reduce environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency. The building complexes also include comprehensive safety and security frameworks, such as smart access control systems, surveillance networks and advanced emergency response infrastructure, ensuring a secure and accessible environment for officials and visitors,” said an official statement.

The new state-of-the-art building in the Centra Vista area has been furnished with future-ready facilities. It is well-equipped to maintain an optimal, modern working environment, something which was lacking in South Block.

As per available information, several high-profile ministries are located at Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2. They include the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Law & Justice, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers and Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

