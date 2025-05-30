PMKSY yojana 2.0: Relief for Neemuch farmers as water level in plateau area improves

Neemuch, May 30 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) 2.0 was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance access to water on farmlands, expand cultivable area under assured irrigation and also improve on-farm water use efficiency.

The PMKSY scheme, promoting the use of contour trench technology, has met with considerable success and is yielding considerable results in water conservation as well as groundwater recharge.

The results are visible in at least three villages of Neemuch district — Danta, Kundaliya and Bhagori villages, and this has started bringing dramatic changes in the livelihood of farmers.

Earlier, the rainwater used to flow away, but now it is getting absorbed into the ground through contour trenching. This has not only increased the water level but has also created a proper system of irrigation in the fields.

Many villagers spoke to IANS about the changing agricultural practices and how this has helped them overcome the shortage of water and still make up for a good agricultural yield.

Farmer Mukesh Dhangar said that due to the construction of the contour trench, the water level in the fields has increased, and now three to four crops are grown here.

"Earlier, farming was affected due to a lack of water, but now water is being collected through the farm pond and trenches. This scheme is proving to be a boon for farmers," he said.

Farmer Dinesh Nagda said, "With this scheme, water is available for 12 months. Earlier, hand pumps used to dry up, now they remain operational till the rains."

Babu Singh Chauhan of village Vasaniya and Sarpanch representative Chetan Gurjar also praised the scheme and said that it has made the entire Panchayat area water rich.

Neemuch District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Aman Vaishnav said that the barren land is also becoming green now.

“Seeds of plants like acacia and khair are being sprinkled around the contour trench to increase greenery in a natural way,” he informed.

Another big benefit of the project is that it has resolved the drinking water crisis, especially in summer. Water collects in structures like trenches and check dams and maintains the groundwater level, due to which the villagers are able to get water even in summer.

