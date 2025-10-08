PM Starmer leads biggest UK trade mission ever to India on first visit

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in India on Wednesday, accompanied by what he termed the biggest trade delegation ever from the country to India.

Addressing Indian business leaders here, the UK Prime Minister said: "This is the biggest trade mission that the United Kingdom has ever sent to India. Obviously, this is a two-parter. We had Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi over to the United Kingdom earlier this year to sign the FTA."

Prime Minister Modi, who will meet his British counterpart on Thursday, took to X to welcome Sir Keir to India.

"Welcome Prime Minister Keir Starmer on your historic first visit to India with the largest ever trade delegation from the UK. Looking forward to our meeting tomorrow for advancing our shared vision of a stronger, mutually prosperous future," PM Modi said.

PM Starmer is on a two-day visit to India, and the two leaders are expected to review progress under the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership through the ‘Vision 2035’ roadmap, a 10-year plan covering trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education, and people-to-people ties.

On his arrival in Mumbai, the UK PM visited a football training centre and took a tour of Yash Raj Films Studio. Actor Rani Mukerji accompanied him during his tour. The PM also watched a movie with the actor and Yash Raj Films' CEO Akshaye Widhani.

Prime Minister Starmer announced that three movies produced by India's leading movie banner, Yash Raj Films, will be shot in the UK from 2026 onwards. This would create over 3,000 jobs in the UK, he added.

British Airways has also reaffirmed its expansion plans for India, as the airline facilitated a major UK Government trade mission led by Prime Minister Starmer to the country, the airline stated in an announcement.

In a fresh post on Instagram during his India visit, PM Starmer said that "growth in India for British businesses means more jobs at home for the British people".

