'Ensure all infra projects are completed on time', PM Modi reviews mega infra projects

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chaired the PRAGATI meeting, the ICT-based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving the Centre and state governments, where projects worth over Rs 62,000 crore were reviewed.

The meeting was held on Wednesday.

Sharing details about the meeting, PM Modi in his post on Thursday said diverse sectors like roads, power, water resources, and semiconductors were discussed at the meeting.

He said, “Chaired a PRAGATI meeting yesterday, where projects worth over Rs. 62,000 crore were reviewed, covering diverse sectors like roads, power, water resources, semiconductors and more.”

The Prime Minister has emphasised ensuring all infrastructure projects are completed on time.

“Emphasised on ensuring all infra projects are completed on time. Also deliberated on RERA-related grievances. It’s our Government’s priority to ensure justice for homebuyers,” said the PM in the post.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed three major infrastructure projects with a cumulative cost of over Rs 62,000 crore, spanning the sectors of Road Transport, Power, and Water Resources located across various States and UTs.

“Emphasising the strategic importance of these projects, he called for concerted efforts to overcome implementation bottlenecks and ensure their timely completion,” mentioned a government media release.

Highlighting the adverse impact of project delays, the Prime Minister reiterated that such setbacks not only inflate costs but also deprive citizens of essential services and infrastructure.

He urged all stakeholders to prioritise efficiency and accountability, stressing that timely delivery is critical to maximising socio-economic outcomes.

During a review of public grievances linked to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), the Prime Minister emphasised the need to improve the quality and timeliness of grievance disposal to ensure justice and fairness for homebuyers.

He asked the state governments to ensure the mandatory registration of all eligible real estate projects under the RERA Act.

The Prime Minister emphasised that strict compliance with RERA provisions is critical for restoring trust in the housing market.

PM Modi examined notable best practices related to the development of the Semiconductor Ecosystem in India. He said that such initiatives can serve as a guiding model for others and inspire broader adoption across states and union territories, thereby strengthening the National Semiconductor Mission.

According to the government, up to the present PRAGATI meetings, 373 projects having a total cost of around Rs 20.64 lakh crore have been reviewed.

